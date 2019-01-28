Player Spotlight: Hassan Whiteside (1/28/19)

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who had a bigger impact for the HEAT than Hassan Whiteside this past week.

Why’s that?

Well, the big fella led Miami in a number of categories over the past four games, including rebounding percentage (29 percent), effective field goal percentage (65.8 percent) and blocks per game (1.50). Perhaps most impressively though, the HEAT outscored the opposition by 15.8 points per 100 possessions with Whiteside on the floor during that span.

How’d he do it?

By and large, Whiteside dove to the rim with purpose, crashed the offensive glass and played stout defense inside. Oh yeah, he also threw down 11 dunks during the flurry.

Check out some of the 7-footer’s best highlights from this past week in the video below: