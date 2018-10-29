Player Spotlight: Hassan Whiteside (10/29/18)

While Hassan Whiteside has expanded his offensive game throughout his career, his ability to lock-in defensively and protect the rim has always been his strong suit.

That was on full display over Miami’s past two games, as Whiteside racked up nine blocks (including six against Portland alone) and recorded the second-highest net rating on the squad (25.2).

What’s more, the big fella held the opposition to 10-of-30 shooting (33.3 percent) during that span, including an impressive 1-of-6 (16.7 percent) from beyond the arc. If Whiteside can continue to hang with perimeter players like that, that’ll be a major plus moving forward.

Otherwise during the week, the 7-footer set good screens (he led the team with seven screen assists), rolled to the basket with force and threw down a bunch of alley-oop jams.

Take a look back at some of Whiteside’s best highlights from this past week in the video below.