HEAT Pull Away Late To Defeat Warriors

Well, the debut of ViceWave was a success.

Due to a strong fourth quarter, the HEAT defeated the Warriors 122-105 Friday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Let’s get into how it all went down.

1. Dragić Lives In The Paint

Simply put, the Warriors had no answer for the Dragon.

Thanks to some great screens by his teammates, Goran Dragić routinely got into the paint and finished plays around the basket.

Need proof?

Just check out this and-one bucket late in the third quarter:

And while that was cool, we can’t forget about when Dragić dropped Ky Bowman and found Tyler Herro with a sick behind-the-back pass in the opening period.

Wow.

Dragić finished with a team-high 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, five rebounds, four assists and a steal.

2. Herro Sets A Career High

You may have heard this before, but Herro can flat out shoot the ball.

That was on display early and often against Golden State, as the rookie set a career high with five made triples.

In particular, these two in the fourth really showed what he can do both on and off the ball:

(Also note the great block by Chris Silva on that second one.)

In all, Herro recorded 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 5-of-6 from deep, and five rebounds.

3. Robinson Keeps It Up

Although Herro helped Miami pull away in the fourth, Duncan Robinson was a big reason why the team was up big in the first place.

All told, the former Michigan Wolverine drilled five treys, including this one early in the third thanks to a deflection by Bam Adebayo:

You know the HEAT are all about defense leading to offense.

When it was all said and done, Robinson tallied 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting, two rebounds and one assist.

Other Takeaways:

-Like Robinson, Kelly Olynyk had a quick start to the game and came through with wise cuts and crafty finishes inside. The 28-year-old ended up with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

-Jimmy Butler struggled with his shot, but he did his usual damage from the charity stripe and set up his teammates. In total, the former Marquette Golden Eagle amassed 16 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the free-throw line, a team-high six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a game-high plus-15 rating.

-So…Silva really made some noise in the fourth quarter.

In addition to his aforementioned block, the rookie also put Marquese Chriss on a poster:

Sheesh.

Silva concluded the evening with eight points on 2-of-3 shooting, eight rebounds, a game-high two blocks and an assist.

Game Note:

-Derrick Jones Jr. (Left Hip Strain), Daryl Macon (G League - Two-Way), KZ Okpala (Left Achilles Strain) and Dion Waiters (Team Suspension) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will embark on a three-game road trip against the Nets, Raptors and Celtics. Miami’s next home tilt won’t be until Friday, Dec. 6 at 8PM versus the Wizards. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.