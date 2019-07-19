HEAT Wins Three Golden Matrix Awards at 2019 Idea Conference

MIAMI, July 19th – HEATV, the in-house broadcast production arm of The HEAT Group, walked away with three Golden Matrix Awards (GMAs) at the 37th Annual Information Display and Entertainment Association (IDEA) Conference held July 7th through July 10th in San Diego, CA. The GMAs are considered the “Academy Awards” of the electronic display industry. HEATV was nominated in two categories and was awarded the prestigious Best Overall Video Display presentation in sports as voted on by IDEA Conference members.

Since 2004, HEATV has collected a total of 24 GMAs.

The following are the categories in which HEATV won 2019 Golden Matrix Awards:

Best Overall Video Display – All Sports

Best Video Display – Basketball

Best In-Game Feature – “HEAT Haunted House”

The “HEAT Haunted House” video sequence won Best In-Game Feature. “HEAT Haunted House” features HEAT players walking through a custom-built haunted house at the AmericanAirlines Arena. This video was displayed in-game during the month of October and on the team’s social media channels.

In addition, HEATV was awarded Best Overall Video Display by its league peers in the Basketball category and was voted by the record-setting 700 IDEA Conference attendees as the Best Overall Video Display in all sports combined.

“This is truly an amazing honor,” said Ed Filomia, HEATV Senior Director of Broadcast Services. “This is the third time we've been recognized by our peers at IDEA as the best in sports and I couldn't be more proud of our staff.”

Credits for the Golden Matrix Awards are as follows: