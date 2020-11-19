Give Miami Day 2020

Thursday, November 19, 2020, is one of the biggest 24-hour annual giving events, Give Miami Day. This online campaign is a chance for all members of the Miami community to be philanthropists. This year -- as our Miami nonprofit community continues their essential work in the face of a serious pandemic, economic crisis and the impact of systemic racism -- Give Miami Day will be more vital than ever. While we all count on Miami-Dade's nonprofits to serve our region day after day, this time, they're counting on us.

Miami is our home and if there was ever a time to stand up for Miami, that time is now. As our community has felt the impact of a global pandemic, now, more than ever nonprofits are seeing increased needs while facing decreased revenues.

This year, the Miami HEAT Charitable Foundation has made a $100,000 donation to Give Miami Day, and in a time where they were here to support our community, they need our help to keep doing the heroic work. Please consider making a donation on Give Miami Day, this Thursday, November 19 at GiveMiamiDay.org.

To make a donation directly to the Miami HEAT Charitable Fund, click here.

To join in the support of the Overtown Youth Center and make a donation, click here.