Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Bulls On 2nd Night Of B2B

Miami HEAT at Chicago Bulls

Friday, March 12th @ 9:00PM

Location: United Center - Chicago, Illinois



TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 8:30PM

Tipoff: 9:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Bulls meet for the first of three matchups this regular season.

- Last season, Miami swept the season series, 2-0, and has currently won three-straight in Chicago, tying the longest road winning against the Bulls in franchise history (done two previous times).

- The HEAT are 56-59 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 33-24 in home games and 23-35 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Bam Adebayo (Left Knee; Tendinitis) and Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) are out.

- Jimmy Butler has scored in double-figures in three of his last four fourth quarters, averaging 10.3 points (41 total) over that span.

- Kelly Olynyk has scored at least 13 points in each of his last two first quarters, the first time in his career he has done so consecutively.

- Miami is a perfect 8-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

- Tyler Herro hit a three-point field goal in a career-long 32-straight games from 8/1/20 – 3/2/21, tying the fifth-longest streak in franchise history.