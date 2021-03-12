Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Bulls On 2nd Night Of B2B

Game starts at 9PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Mar 12, 2021

Miami HEAT at Chicago Bulls

Friday, March 12th @ 9:00PM

Location: United Center - Chicago, Illinois

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 8:30PM

Tipoff: 9:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White 

Series Notes:

-  The HEAT and Bulls meet for the first of three matchups this regular season.

- Last season, Miami swept the season series, 2-0, and has currently won three-straight in Chicago, tying the longest road winning against the Bulls in franchise history (done two previous times).

- The HEAT are 56-59 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 33-24 in home games and 23-35 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Bam Adebayo (Left Knee; Tendinitis) and Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) are out.

- Jimmy Butler has scored in double-figures in three of his last four fourth quarters, averaging 10.3 points (41 total) over that span.

- Kelly Olynyk has scored at least 13 points in each of his last two first quarters, the first time in his career he has done so consecutively.

- Miami is a perfect 8-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

- Tyler Herro hit a three-point field goal in a career-long 32-straight games from 8/1/20 – 3/2/21, tying the fifth-longest streak in franchise history.

HEAT Category Bulls
106.9 POINTS PER GAME 114.7
108.2 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 115.5
.462 FG PCT. .485
.445 OPPONENT FG PCT. .477
.352 3-PT FG PCT. .381
.789 FT PCT. .801
42.4 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 44.1
43.9 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 42.7
25.8 ASSISTS PER GAME 26.2
7.11 STEALS PER GAME 6.86
15.6 TURNOVERS PER GAME 16.1
15.2 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.8
3.86 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.46
