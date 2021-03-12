Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Bulls On 2nd Night Of B2B
Game starts at 9PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT at Chicago Bulls
Friday, March 12th @ 9:00PM
Location: United Center - Chicago, Illinois
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 8:30PM
Tipoff: 9:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Association - White
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Bulls meet for the first of three matchups this regular season.
- Last season, Miami swept the season series, 2-0, and has currently won three-straight in Chicago, tying the longest road winning against the Bulls in franchise history (done two previous times).
- The HEAT are 56-59 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 33-24 in home games and 23-35 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Bam Adebayo (Left Knee; Tendinitis) and Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) are out.
- Jimmy Butler has scored in double-figures in three of his last four fourth quarters, averaging 10.3 points (41 total) over that span.
- Kelly Olynyk has scored at least 13 points in each of his last two first quarters, the first time in his career he has done so consecutively.
- Miami is a perfect 8-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.
- Tyler Herro hit a three-point field goal in a career-long 32-straight games from 8/1/20 – 3/2/21, tying the fifth-longest streak in franchise history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Bulls
|106.9
|POINTS PER GAME
|114.7
|108.2
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|115.5
|.462
|FG PCT.
|.485
|.445
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.477
|.352
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.381
|.789
|FT PCT.
|.801
|42.4
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|44.1
|43.9
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.7
|25.8
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|26.2
|7.11
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.86
|15.6
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.1
|15.2
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.8
|3.86
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.46
NEXT UP: