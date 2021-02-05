Gameday Rundown: HEAT Close Out Homestand Against Wizards
Game starts at 8PM on FOX Sports Sun
Washington Wizards vs Miami HEAT
Friday, February 5th @ 8:00PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM
Tipoff: 8:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Wizards meet for the third and final time in the first half this regular season.
- It also marks the second of consecutive game against Washington after their previous matchup on Wednesday.
- Last season, the HEAT won the season series, 3-1. The HEAT are 88-43 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 48-17 in home games and 40-26 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out.
- Goran Dragic (Left Groin; Strain) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable.
- Tonight is the sixth and final game of a first half season-long six-game homestand.
- The 15 games in February tie the most for any February in team history when Miami also played 15 games in the month in 1998.
- The HEAT have used 14 different starting line-ups in their 21 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.
|HEAT
|Category
|Wizards
|106.5
|POINTS PER GAME
|116.3
|111.9
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|121.1
|.466
|FG PCT.
|.464
|.452
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.486
|.350
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.364
|.774
|FT PCT.
|.752
|41.6
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|43.5
|44.3
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|45.9
|25.7
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|25.6
|6.62
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.06
|17.1
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.7
|15.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.8
|3.76
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|3.56
NEXT UP: