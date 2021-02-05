Gameday Rundown: HEAT Close Out Homestand Against Wizards

Game starts at 8PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Feb 05, 2021

Washington Wizards vs Miami HEAT

Friday, February 5th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Wizards meet for the third and final time in the first half this regular season.

- It also marks the second of consecutive game against Washington after their previous matchup on Wednesday.

- Last season, the HEAT won the season series, 3-1. The HEAT are 88-43 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 48-17 in home games and 40-26 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out.

- Goran Dragic (Left Groin; Strain) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable.

- Tonight is the sixth and final game of a first half season-long six-game homestand.

- The 15 games in February tie the most for any February in team history when Miami also played 15 games in the month in 1998.

- The HEAT have used 14 different starting line-ups in their 21 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

HEAT Category Wizards
106.5 POINTS PER GAME 116.3
111.9 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 121.1
.466 FG PCT. .464
.452 OPPONENT FG PCT. .486
.350 3-PT FG PCT. .364
.774 FT PCT. .752
41.6 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 43.5
44.3 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.9
25.7 ASSISTS PER GAME 25.6
6.62 STEALS PER GAME 7.06
17.1 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.7
15.1 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.8
3.76 BLOCKS PER GAME 3.56
