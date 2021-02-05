Gameday Rundown: HEAT Close Out Homestand Against Wizards

Washington Wizards vs Miami HEAT

Friday, February 5th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Wizards meet for the third and final time in the first half this regular season.

- It also marks the second of consecutive game against Washington after their previous matchup on Wednesday.

- Last season, the HEAT won the season series, 3-1. The HEAT are 88-43 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 48-17 in home games and 40-26 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out.

- Goran Dragic (Left Groin; Strain) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable.

- Tonight is the sixth and final game of a first half season-long six-game homestand.

- The 15 games in February tie the most for any February in team history when Miami also played 15 games in the month in 1998.

- The HEAT have used 14 different starting line-ups in their 21 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.