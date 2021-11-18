Gameday Rundown: Wizards Come To Town

Washington Wizards vs. Miami HEAT

Thursday, November 18th @ 7:30 PM

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 pm

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: City - Mashup



Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Available, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Bruise) - Dewayne Dedmon, Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Groin; Strain) - Tyler Herro, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Bruise) - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Davis Bertans, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Left ankle sprain) - Thomas Bryant, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Left ACL injury recovery) - Spencer Dinwiddie, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Right knee injury maintenance) - Rui Hachimura, Out, Not With Team - Cassius Winston, Out, G League (Two-Way)

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Wizards meet for the first of four matchups this regular season.

-Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and has currently won seven of the last nine overall against Washington.

-The HEAT are 89-43 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 49-17 in home games and 40-26 in road games.

What to watch for:

-The HEAT enter the second night of a back-to-back home set tonight, having five on the season, the second most during a single-season in franchise history. Only the seven sets of back-to-back home games during the shortened 2011-12 season were more.

-Miami enters the first of consecutive games against the Wizards tonight with their next matchup on Saturday in Washington. The HEAT and Wizards have faced off in consecutive games eight previous times, with Miami winning both five times and splitting the pair three times as the HEAT have never dropped both games. Additionally, Miami will face the same opponent in consecutive games one more time this season when they play Atlanta on 1/12 and then 1/14.

-Over his last seven games, P.J. Tucker is shooting 66.7 percent (24-of-36) from the field, 61.5 percent (8-of-13) from three-point range and a perfect 4-of-4 from the foul line.

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 63-straight games, the longest streak in team history, surpassing a record he previously set.