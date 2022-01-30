Gameday Rundown: Winter In Boston

Miami HEAT vs. Boston Celtics

Monday, January 31st @ 7:30 PM

Location:TD Garden, Boston, MA

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: City - Mashup

Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle Sprain) - Kyle Lowry, Out, Personal Reasons - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain) - Omer Yurtseven, Out, Health and Safety Protocols; Boston: Romeo Langford, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Heel; Soreness) - P.J. Dozier, Out, Injury/Illness (Left ACL; Surgery) - Bol Bol, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Foot; Surgery) - Brodric Thomas, Out, G League (Two-Way)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Celtics meet for the second of three matchups this season.

Earlier this season Boston recorded a, 95-78, win on 11/4, but Miami has won two of the last three overall.

The HEAT are 50-77 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-37 in home games and 21-40 in road games.

What to watch for:

Jimmy Butler posted a 37-point, 14-rebound, 10-assist triple-double on 1/29 vs. TOR, his 11th as a member of the HEAT, the most in team history.

Tyler Herro has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 13-straight games, the second-longest such streak of his career.

Miami enters the final day in the month of January, with tonight marking the 11th of 15 opponents that made the playoffs last season. The HEAT have gone 8-2 so far against the previous 10 teams this month that made the 2021 postseason. Additionally, six of Miami’s eight home games and five of their seven road games this month were against teams that made the playoffs last year, the most for a single month this season.

The HEAT have currently connected on at least 15 three-point field goals in a franchise record five-straight games.