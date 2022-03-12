Gameday Rundown: Weekend Wolves

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami HEAT

Saturday, March 12 @ 8:00 PM

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 8:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: City - Mashup

Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Big Toe; Irritation) - P.J. Tucker, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee Pain) - Markieff Morris, Available, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Caleb Martin, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Hyperextended) - Javonte Smart, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Kyle Guy, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Minnesota: Patrick Beverley, Doubtful, Injury/Illness (Ear; Injury) - Anthony Edwards, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Patella; Tendinopathy) - Jordan McLaughlin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Groin; Tightness) - Jarred Vanderbilt, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Quad; Contusion) - McKinley Wright IV, Out, G League (Two-Way)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Timberwolves meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.

Earlier this season, Minnesota recorded a, 113-101, home win against the HEAT and with a win, Miami will split the series for the second consecutive year.

The HEAT are 34-29 all-time versus the T-Wolves during the regular season, including 18-12 in home games and 16-17 in road games.

What to watch for:

Miami is 24-2 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and a perfect 17-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.

Tyler Herro is averaging an NBA-best 20.8 points off the bench this season.

After playing in the most road games in the NBA entering the March home schedule, Miami has 11 home games this month, tying for the most in a single month in team history when they also played 11 home games in January 2012 and March 2003. The 11 home games are in a span of 12 games (one road game at PHI on 3/21), marking the most home games in a 12-game span in franchise history, surpassing the previous record of 10 which most recently happened from 11/10/15 – 12/7/15. Additionally, tonight is the fifth of a season-long seven-straight home games.

The HEAT enter the second night of a back-to-back home set tonight vs. MIN after defeating CLE, 117-105, last night. This marks the fourth of five home back-to-backs this season, the second most during a single-season in franchise history. Only the seven sets of back-to-back home games during the shortened 2011-12 season were more. Miami has played home games on consecutive nights 30 times in team history, having won both games 10 times, splitting the pair 13 times and dropping both games on seven occasions.