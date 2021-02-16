Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Bounce Back Against Warriors
Game starts at 10PM on FOX Sports Sun & ESPN
Miami HEAT at Golden State Warriors
Wednesday, February 17th @ 10:00PM
Location: Chase Center - San Francisco, CA
TV: FOX Sports Sun & ESPN
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 9:30PM
Tipoff: 10:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: ViceVersa
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Warriors meet for their only matchup in the first half of the season.
- Last season, Miami swept the season-series, 2-0, and has now won three-straight against Golden State.
- The HEAT are 31-32 all-time versus the Warriors during the regular season, including 18-13 in home games and 13-19 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.
- Jimmy Butler has currently recorded at least eight rebounds in eight consecutive games, becoming the first HEAT non-center to accomplish the feat since LeBron James also did so in eight-straight from 2/23/12 – 3/13/12.
- Miami is a perfect 6-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.
- The HEAT have used 16 different starting line-ups in their 27 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.
- Tyler Herro has currently hit a three-point field goal in a career-long 27-straight games, the seventh-longest streak in franchise history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Warriors
|106.6
|POINTS PER GAME
|114.5
|110.1
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|112.9
|.463
|FG PCT.
|.464
|.449
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.438
|.352
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.375
|.786
|FT PCT.
|.778
|42.0
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|43.8
|44.1
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|48.3
|25.4
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|27.4
|6.78
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.57
|16.4
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.4
|15.0
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.2
|3.89
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.57
NEXT UP: