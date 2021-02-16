Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Bounce Back Against Warriors

Miami HEAT at Golden State Warriors

Wednesday, February 17th @ 10:00PM

Location: Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

TV: FOX Sports Sun & ESPN

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 9:30PM

Tipoff: 10:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Warriors meet for their only matchup in the first half of the season.

- Last season, Miami swept the season-series, 2-0, and has now won three-straight against Golden State.

- The HEAT are 31-32 all-time versus the Warriors during the regular season, including 18-13 in home games and 13-19 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Jimmy Butler has currently recorded at least eight rebounds in eight consecutive games, becoming the first HEAT non-center to accomplish the feat since LeBron James also did so in eight-straight from 2/23/12 – 3/13/12.

- Miami is a perfect 6-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

- The HEAT have used 16 different starting line-ups in their 27 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

- Tyler Herro has currently hit a three-point field goal in a career-long 27-straight games, the seventh-longest streak in franchise history.