Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Bounce Back Against Warriors

Game starts at 10PM on FOX Sports Sun & ESPN
Miami HEAT
Posted: Feb 16, 2021

Miami HEAT at Golden State Warriors

Wednesday, February 17th @ 10:00PM

Location: Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

TV: FOX Sports Sun & ESPN

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 9:30PM

Tipoff: 10:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Warriors meet for their only matchup in the first half of the season.

- Last season, Miami swept the season-series, 2-0, and has now won three-straight against Golden State.

- The HEAT are 31-32 all-time versus the Warriors during the regular season, including 18-13 in home games and 13-19 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Jimmy Butler has currently recorded at least eight rebounds in eight consecutive games, becoming the first HEAT non-center to accomplish the feat since LeBron James also did so in eight-straight from 2/23/12 – 3/13/12.

- Miami is a perfect 6-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

- The HEAT have used 16 different starting line-ups in their 27 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

- Tyler Herro has currently hit a three-point field goal in a career-long 27-straight games, the seventh-longest streak in franchise history.

HEAT Category Warriors
106.6 POINTS PER GAME 114.5
110.1 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 112.9
.463 FG PCT. .464
.449 OPPONENT FG PCT. .438
.352 3-PT FG PCT. .375
.786 FT PCT. .778
42.0 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 43.8
44.1 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 48.3
25.4 ASSISTS PER GAME 27.4
6.78 STEALS PER GAME 7.57
16.4 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.4
15.0 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.2
3.89 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.57
