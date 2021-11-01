Gameday Rundown: Two-Game Trip Ends In Dallas

Tune in at 7:30 PM on TNT
HEAT vs. Mavs
Posted: Nov 01, 2021

Miami HEAT vs. Dallas Mavericks

Tuesday, November 2nd @ 7:30 PM

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: TNT

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Bruise) - Marcus Garrett, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury recovery) - Max Strus, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness, (Right Ankle, Sprain); Dallas: Maxi Kleber, Out, Injury/Illness (Back strain) - Kristaps Porzingis, Questionable Injury/Illness (Low back tightness) - Trey Burke, Out, Health and Safety Protocols

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Mavericks meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. 

-Last season, Dallas swept the series, but Miami has won 16 of the last 20 overall matchups. 

-The HEAT are 36-33 all-time versus the Mavs during the regular season, including 19-16 in home games and 17-17 in road games. 

What to watch for:

-The HEAT are averaging 31.8 points in the first quarter this season, outscoring their opponents by +65 (191-126) in the frame. 

-Tyler Herro has scored 132 points off the bench so far this season, the most in the first six games by any HEAT reserve in team history. 

-Miami’s average margin of victory is +17.0, the second-highest in the NBA. 

-The HEAT has recorded double-digit victories in each of their five wins this season, tying the second-longest such streak to begin a season in team history. Miami recorded a +42 win vs. MIL on 10/21, a +17 win vs. ORL on 10/25, a +13 win at BKN on 10/27, a +15 win vs. CHA on 10/29 and a +26 win at MEM on 10/30. 

-Miami has not been outrebounded in any game this season, tying the franchise record for the most such games to begin a season in team history. 

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 54-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history. 

HEAT Category Opponent
114.0 POINTS PER GAME 98.3
97.0 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 103.0
.463 FG PCT. .404
.390 OPPONENT FG PCT. .442
.347 3-PT FG PCT. .312
.844 FT PCT. .698
54.5 REBOUNDS PER GAME 46.0
40.5 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 51.3
24.8 ASSISTS PER GAME 20.2
7.67 STEALS PER GAME 7.00
15.8 TURNOVERS PER GAME 12.8
15.0 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 12.8
2.17 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.00
