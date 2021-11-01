Gameday Rundown: Two-Game Trip Ends In Dallas

Miami HEAT vs. Dallas Mavericks

Tuesday, November 2nd @ 7:30 PM

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: TNT

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Bruise) - Marcus Garrett, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury recovery) - Max Strus, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness, (Right Ankle, Sprain); Dallas: Maxi Kleber, Out, Injury/Illness (Back strain) - Kristaps Porzingis, Questionable Injury/Illness (Low back tightness) - Trey Burke, Out, Health and Safety Protocols

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Mavericks meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

-Last season, Dallas swept the series, but Miami has won 16 of the last 20 overall matchups.

-The HEAT are 36-33 all-time versus the Mavs during the regular season, including 19-16 in home games and 17-17 in road games.

What to watch for:

-The HEAT are averaging 31.8 points in the first quarter this season, outscoring their opponents by +65 (191-126) in the frame.

-Tyler Herro has scored 132 points off the bench so far this season, the most in the first six games by any HEAT reserve in team history.

-Miami’s average margin of victory is +17.0, the second-highest in the NBA.

-The HEAT has recorded double-digit victories in each of their five wins this season, tying the second-longest such streak to begin a season in team history. Miami recorded a +42 win vs. MIL on 10/21, a +17 win vs. ORL on 10/25, a +13 win at BKN on 10/27, a +15 win vs. CHA on 10/29 and a +26 win at MEM on 10/30.

-Miami has not been outrebounded in any game this season, tying the franchise record for the most such games to begin a season in team history.

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 54-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.