HEAT vs. Pistons

Gameday Rundown: Trip Ends In Detroit

Tune in at 6:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Posted: Dec 18, 2021

Miami HEAT vs. Detroit Pistons

Sunday, December 19th @ 6:00 PM

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Tipoff: 6:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: New Era Miami HEAT Snapbacks - $20

Uniform: Icon - Black

Injury Updates: 

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Pistons meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. 

-Earlier this season, the HEAT recorded a, 100-92, win in Detroit on 11/23 and has now recorded three-straight victories against the Pistons, including wins in five of the last six overall. 

-The HEAT are 63-55 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 35-23 in home games and 28-32 in road games. 

What to watch for: 

-In his last four starts, Gabe Vincent is averaging 17.8 points, 4.8 assists and 1.25 steals while shooting 50% from the field and 43.3% from downtown. He recorded a career-high 26 points at PHI on 12/15 and then eclipsed that in the next game on 12/17 with 27 points at ORL. 

-Max Strus scored a career-high 32 points, all off the bench, on 12/17 at ORL. He became just the sixth HEAT player to ever post a 30-point game off the bench, joining Tyler Herro (four times), Dwyane Wade on 11/25/18, Wayne Ellington on 4/11/18, Kelly Olynyk on 3/19/18 and Tyler Johnson on 12/20/16. 

-After shooting 34.7 percent (249-of-718) from three-point range in October (68-of-196; .347) and November (181-of-522; .347), Miami is currently shooting 41.2 percent (142-of-345) from downtown in December. 

-Miami is a perfect 10-0 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and 8-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field. 

HEAT Category Opponent
107.2 POINTS PER GAME 100.1
103.8 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 109.9
.463 FG PCT. .412
.441 OPPONENT FG PCT. .478
.368 3-PT FG PCT. .313
.796 FT PCT. .791
44.2 REBOUNDS PER GAME 42.1
41.3 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 46.2
25.2 ASSISTS PER GAME 21.4
7.23 STEALS PER GAME 8.11
15.0 TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.2
15.5 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.7
3.13 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.85
Strus, Max, Vincent, Gabe, Heat

Strus, Max

Vincent, Gabe

Heat

