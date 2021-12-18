Gameday Rundown: Trip Ends In Detroit

Miami HEAT vs. Detroit Pistons

Sunday, December 19th @ 6:00 PM

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Tipoff: 6:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: New Era Miami HEAT Snapbacks - $20



Uniform: Icon - Black



Injury Updates:

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Pistons meet for the second of four matchups this regular season.

-Earlier this season, the HEAT recorded a, 100-92, win in Detroit on 11/23 and has now recorded three-straight victories against the Pistons, including wins in five of the last six overall.

-The HEAT are 63-55 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 35-23 in home games and 28-32 in road games.

What to watch for:

-In his last four starts, Gabe Vincent is averaging 17.8 points, 4.8 assists and 1.25 steals while shooting 50% from the field and 43.3% from downtown. He recorded a career-high 26 points at PHI on 12/15 and then eclipsed that in the next game on 12/17 with 27 points at ORL.

-Max Strus scored a career-high 32 points, all off the bench, on 12/17 at ORL. He became just the sixth HEAT player to ever post a 30-point game off the bench, joining Tyler Herro (four times), Dwyane Wade on 11/25/18, Wayne Ellington on 4/11/18, Kelly Olynyk on 3/19/18 and Tyler Johnson on 12/20/16.

-After shooting 34.7 percent (249-of-718) from three-point range in October (68-of-196; .347) and November (181-of-522; .347), Miami is currently shooting 41.2 percent (142-of-345) from downtown in December.

-Miami is a perfect 10-0 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and 8-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.