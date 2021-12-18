Gameday Rundown: Trip Ends In Detroit
Tune in at 6:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT vs. Detroit Pistons
Sunday, December 19th @ 6:00 PM
Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
Tipoff: 6:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Uniform: Icon - Black
Injury Updates:
Series Notes:
-The HEAT and Pistons meet for the second of four matchups this regular season.
-Earlier this season, the HEAT recorded a, 100-92, win in Detroit on 11/23 and has now recorded three-straight victories against the Pistons, including wins in five of the last six overall.
-The HEAT are 63-55 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 35-23 in home games and 28-32 in road games.
What to watch for:
-In his last four starts, Gabe Vincent is averaging 17.8 points, 4.8 assists and 1.25 steals while shooting 50% from the field and 43.3% from downtown. He recorded a career-high 26 points at PHI on 12/15 and then eclipsed that in the next game on 12/17 with 27 points at ORL.
-Max Strus scored a career-high 32 points, all off the bench, on 12/17 at ORL. He became just the sixth HEAT player to ever post a 30-point game off the bench, joining Tyler Herro (four times), Dwyane Wade on 11/25/18, Wayne Ellington on 4/11/18, Kelly Olynyk on 3/19/18 and Tyler Johnson on 12/20/16.
-After shooting 34.7 percent (249-of-718) from three-point range in October (68-of-196; .347) and November (181-of-522; .347), Miami is currently shooting 41.2 percent (142-of-345) from downtown in December.
-Miami is a perfect 10-0 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and 8-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|107.2
|POINTS PER GAME
|100.1
|103.8
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|109.9
|.463
|FG PCT.
|.412
|.441
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.478
|.368
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.313
|.796
|FT PCT.
|.791
|44.2
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.1
|41.3
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|46.2
|25.2
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|21.4
|7.23
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.11
|15.0
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.2
|15.5
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.7
|3.13
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.85
NEXT UP: