Gameday Rundown: Time For The Warriors

HEAT vs. Warriors
Posted: Jan 03, 2022

Miami HEAT vs. Golden State Warriors

Monday, January 3rd @ 10:00 PM

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Tipoff: 10:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - P.J. Tucker, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Lower Leg; Nerve Inflammation), Dewayne Dedmon, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Udonis Haslem, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Max Strus, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain) - Gabe Vincent, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Duncan Robinson, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Marcus Garrett, Out, Health and Safety Protocols; Golden State: Klay Thompson, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Achilles Tendon; Injury Recovery) - James Wiseman, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery)

Series Notes:

  • The HEAT and Warriors meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.
  • Last season the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court as Miami has currently won four of the last five overall.
  • The HEAT are 32-33 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 19-13 in home games and 13-20 in road games.

What to watch for:

  • Miami enters their 22nd road game of the season tonight, the third-most road games in the NBA. Below are teams with the most games played on the road this season, including tonight.
  • Tyler Herro is averaging an NBA-best 20.4 points off the bench this season.
  • Ӧmer Yurtseven has currently grabbed double-figure rebounds in eight-straight games, the longest such streak by a HEAT rookie in franchise history, surpassing the previous record of three consecutive games by both Michael Beasley (4/10/09 – 4/14/09) and Rony Seikaly (4/6/89 – 4/10/89). Additionally, he has grabbed at least 12 rebounds in each of the eight games as the last two rookies to achieve that feat were Blake Griffin (8 games from 11/20/10 – 12/5/10 & 11 games from 12/22/10 – 1/17/11) and Shaquille O’Neal (9 games from 11/6/92 – 11/25/92).
  • Kyle Lowry started in 603-straight games in which he has appeared in.
HEAT Category Opponent
107.9 POINTS PER GAME 111.2
103.9 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 101.3
.459 FG PCT. .473
.442 OPPONENT FG PCT. .427
.369 3-PT FG PCT. .370
.796 FT PCT. .746
44.5 REBOUNDS PER GAME 46.1
41.8 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 41.5
25.2 ASSISTS PER GAME 28.1
7.08 STEALS PER GAME 9.31
14.4 TURNOVERS PER GAME 16.0
15.6 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.5
3.16 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.00
Herro, Tyler, Lowry, Kyle, Yurtseven, Omer

