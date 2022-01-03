Gameday Rundown: Time For The Warriors
Tune in at 10:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun and NBA TV
Miami HEAT vs. Golden State Warriors
Monday, January 3rd @ 10:00 PM
Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
Tipoff: 10:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Uniform: Association - White
Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - P.J. Tucker, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Lower Leg; Nerve Inflammation), Dewayne Dedmon, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Udonis Haslem, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Max Strus, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain) - Gabe Vincent, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Duncan Robinson, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Marcus Garrett, Out, Health and Safety Protocols; Golden State: Klay Thompson, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Achilles Tendon; Injury Recovery) - James Wiseman, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery)
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Warriors meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.
- Last season the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court as Miami has currently won four of the last five overall.
- The HEAT are 32-33 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 19-13 in home games and 13-20 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Miami enters their 22nd road game of the season tonight, the third-most road games in the NBA. Below are teams with the most games played on the road this season, including tonight.
- Tyler Herro is averaging an NBA-best 20.4 points off the bench this season.
- Ӧmer Yurtseven has currently grabbed double-figure rebounds in eight-straight games, the longest such streak by a HEAT rookie in franchise history, surpassing the previous record of three consecutive games by both Michael Beasley (4/10/09 – 4/14/09) and Rony Seikaly (4/6/89 – 4/10/89). Additionally, he has grabbed at least 12 rebounds in each of the eight games as the last two rookies to achieve that feat were Blake Griffin (8 games from 11/20/10 – 12/5/10 & 11 games from 12/22/10 – 1/17/11) and Shaquille O’Neal (9 games from 11/6/92 – 11/25/92).
- Kyle Lowry started in 603-straight games in which he has appeared in.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|107.9
|POINTS PER GAME
|111.2
|103.9
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|101.3
|.459
|FG PCT.
|.473
|.442
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.427
|.369
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.370
|.796
|FT PCT.
|.746
|44.5
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|46.1
|41.8
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|41.5
|25.2
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|28.1
|7.08
|STEALS PER GAME
|9.31
|14.4
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.0
|15.6
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.5
|3.16
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.00
