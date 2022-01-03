Gameday Rundown: Time For The Warriors

Miami HEAT vs. Golden State Warriors

Monday, January 3rd @ 10:00 PM

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Tipoff: 10:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Free beanie with any order over $100

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - P.J. Tucker, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Lower Leg; Nerve Inflammation), Dewayne Dedmon, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Udonis Haslem, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Max Strus, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain) - Gabe Vincent, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Duncan Robinson, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Marcus Garrett, Out, Health and Safety Protocols; Golden State: Klay Thompson, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Achilles Tendon; Injury Recovery) - James Wiseman, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Warriors meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

Last season the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court as Miami has currently won four of the last five overall.

The HEAT are 32-33 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 19-13 in home games and 13-20 in road games.

What to watch for:

Miami enters their 22nd road game of the season tonight, the third-most road games in the NBA. Below are teams with the most games played on the road this season, including tonight.

Tyler Herro is averaging an NBA-best 20.4 points off the bench this season.

Ӧmer Yurtseven has currently grabbed double-figure rebounds in eight-straight games, the longest such streak by a HEAT rookie in franchise history, surpassing the previous record of three consecutive games by both Michael Beasley (4/10/09 – 4/14/09) and Rony Seikaly (4/6/89 – 4/10/89). Additionally, he has grabbed at least 12 rebounds in each of the eight games as the last two rookies to achieve that feat were Blake Griffin (8 games from 11/20/10 – 12/5/10 & 11 games from 12/22/10 – 1/17/11) and Shaquille O’Neal (9 games from 11/6/92 – 11/25/92).

Kyle Lowry started in 603-straight games in which he has appeared in.