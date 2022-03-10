Gameday Rundown: Time For Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami HEAT

Friday, March 11 @ 8:00 PM

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 8:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Miami HEAT Mashup Grey Tee - $15

Uniform: City - Mashup

Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Sinus; Congestion) - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Hyperextended) - Javonte Smart, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Kyle Guy, Out, G League (Two-Way); Cleveland: Jarrett Allen, Out, Injury/Illness (Left 3rd Finger; Fracture) - Caris LeVert, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Foot; Sprain) - Collin Sexton, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Meniscal Tear) - Dylan Windler, Out, G League (On Assignment)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Cavaliers meet for the third and final matchup this regular season.

So far this season, Cleveland has won both matchups in games in which both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo missed.

The HEAT has currently won 20 of the last 21 games against the Cavs in Miami. The HEAT are 73-48 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 47-14 in home games and 26-34 in road games.

What to watch for:

P.J. Tucker is shooting 43.9 percent from three-point range this season, the third-highest in the NBA.

Miami is 24-2 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and a perfect 17-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.

Duncan Robinson has now connected on 723 career three-point field goals, the second-most in franchise history.

The HEAT enter the first night of a back-to-back home set tonight vs. CLE with another home game tomorrow vs. MIN. This marks the fourth of five home back-to-backs this season, the second most during a single-season in franchise history. Only the seven sets of back-to-back home games during the shortened 2011-12 season were more. Miami has played home games on consecutive nights 30 times in team history, having won both games 10 times, splitting the pair 13 times and dropping both games on seven occasions.