Gameday Rundown: Spurs In Town

Tune in at 8:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Spurs vs. HEAT
Posted: Feb 26, 2022

San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami HEAT

Saturday, February 26 @ 8:00 PM

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 8:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Injury Updates: Miami: Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Lower Back Spasms) - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); San Antonio: Dejounte Murray, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Contusion) - Keldon Johnson, Out, Injury/Illness (Low Back; Soreness) - Jakob Poeltl, Out, Injury/Illness (Low Back; Soreness) - Romeo Langford, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Adductor; Tightness) - Josh Richardson, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Soreness) - Joshua Primo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Soreness)

Series Notes:

  • The HEAT and Spurs meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.
  • Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 112-95, win in San Antonio on 2/3 after the original contest was postponed on 12/29.
  • Miami has currently won three-straight against San Antonio, including six of the last seven overall. The HEAT has also won three-straight at home against the Spurs, one short from tying the franchise record of four consecutive home victories from 3/31/15 – 10/25/17, and also with a win, Miami would sweep the series for the second consecutive year. The HEAT are 24-44 all-time versus San Antonio during the regular season, including 18-16 in home games and 6-28 in road games.

What to watch for:

  • Tyler Herro is averaging an NBA-best 20.0 points off the bench this season.
  • The HEAT is holding teams to 104.4 points this season, the fifth-lowest in the NBA, and is 19-1 when holding teams under 100.
  • Miami is 21-1 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and a perfect 14-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.
  • Bam Adebayo has recorded a double-double in 10 of the last 12 games.
HEAT Category Opponent
109.0 POINTS PER GAME 112.6
104.4 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 112.4
.460 FG PCT. .467
.441 OPPONENT FG PCT. .465
.373 3-PT FG PCT. .354
.810 FT PCT. .745
44.8 REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.4
41.7 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 46.9
25.7 ASSISTS PER GAME 28.1
7.57 STEALS PER GAME 7.68
14.8 TURNOVERS PER GAME 12.6
15.4 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.9
3.27 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.08
Heat

