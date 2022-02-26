Gameday Rundown: Spurs In Town

San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami HEAT

Saturday, February 26 @ 8:00 PM

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 8:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Injury Updates: Miami: Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Lower Back Spasms) - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); San Antonio: Dejounte Murray, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Contusion) - Keldon Johnson, Out, Injury/Illness (Low Back; Soreness) - Jakob Poeltl, Out, Injury/Illness (Low Back; Soreness) - Romeo Langford, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Adductor; Tightness) - Josh Richardson, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Soreness) - Joshua Primo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Soreness)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Spurs meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.

Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 112-95, win in San Antonio on 2/3 after the original contest was postponed on 12/29.

Miami has currently won three-straight against San Antonio, including six of the last seven overall. The HEAT has also won three-straight at home against the Spurs, one short from tying the franchise record of four consecutive home victories from 3/31/15 – 10/25/17, and also with a win, Miami would sweep the series for the second consecutive year. The HEAT are 24-44 all-time versus San Antonio during the regular season, including 18-16 in home games and 6-28 in road games.

What to watch for:

Tyler Herro is averaging an NBA-best 20.0 points off the bench this season.

The HEAT is holding teams to 104.4 points this season, the fifth-lowest in the NBA, and is 19-1 when holding teams under 100.

Miami is 21-1 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and a perfect 14-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.

Bam Adebayo has recorded a double-double in 10 of the last 12 games.