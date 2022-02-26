Gameday Rundown: Spurs In Town
Tune in at 8:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami HEAT
Saturday, February 26 @ 8:00 PM
Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL
Tipoff: 8:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Item of the Game: Miami HEAT Mashup Long Sleeve Tee - $20
Uniform: Icon - Black
Injury Updates: Miami: Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Lower Back Spasms) - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); San Antonio: Dejounte Murray, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Contusion) - Keldon Johnson, Out, Injury/Illness (Low Back; Soreness) - Jakob Poeltl, Out, Injury/Illness (Low Back; Soreness) - Romeo Langford, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Adductor; Tightness) - Josh Richardson, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Soreness) - Joshua Primo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Soreness)
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Spurs meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.
- Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 112-95, win in San Antonio on 2/3 after the original contest was postponed on 12/29.
- Miami has currently won three-straight against San Antonio, including six of the last seven overall. The HEAT has also won three-straight at home against the Spurs, one short from tying the franchise record of four consecutive home victories from 3/31/15 – 10/25/17, and also with a win, Miami would sweep the series for the second consecutive year. The HEAT are 24-44 all-time versus San Antonio during the regular season, including 18-16 in home games and 6-28 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Tyler Herro is averaging an NBA-best 20.0 points off the bench this season.
- The HEAT is holding teams to 104.4 points this season, the fifth-lowest in the NBA, and is 19-1 when holding teams under 100.
- Miami is 21-1 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and a perfect 14-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.
- Bam Adebayo has recorded a double-double in 10 of the last 12 games.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|109.0
|POINTS PER GAME
|112.6
|104.4
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|112.4
|.460
|FG PCT.
|.467
|.441
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.465
|.373
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.354
|.810
|FT PCT.
|.745
|44.8
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|45.4
|41.7
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|46.9
|25.7
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|28.1
|7.57
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.68
|14.8
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.6
|15.4
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.9
|3.27
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.08
NEXT UP: