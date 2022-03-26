Gameday Rundown: Showdown With Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami HEAT

Saturday, March 26 @ 8:00 PM

Buy Tickets

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Parking Advistory:HEAT.com/Parking

Tipoff: 8:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Miami HEAT Mashup Hoodie - $35

Uniform: City - Mashup

Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Duncan Robinson, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Achilles; Irritation) - P.J. Tucker, Questionable Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Irritation) - Gabe Vincent, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Big Toe; Contusion) - Tyler Herro, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Hyperextended) - Victor Oladipo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Javonte Smart, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Mychal Mulder, Out, G League (Two-Way); Brooklyn: Goran Dragic, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Soreness) - LaMarcus Aldridge, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Hip; Impingement) - Seth Curry, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) - Joe Harris, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Surgery) - Ben Simmons, Out, Injury/Illness (N/a; Return to Competition Reconditioning/Back Soreness) - Day'Ron Sharpe, Out, G League (On Assignment) - David Duke Jr., Out, G League (Two-Way)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Nets meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season.

So far this season, Miami has won all three games and with a win, will sweep the series. The HEAT has currently won four-straight against Brooklyn overall, including four consecutive in Miami.

The HEAT are 78-54 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 42-22 in home games and 36-32 in road games.

What to watch for:

The HEAT enter the second night of a back-to-back home set tonight vs. the Nets after just playing against the Knicks last night. This marks the fifth and final home back-to-back of the season, the second most during a single-season in franchise history. Only the seven sets of back-to-back home games during the shortened 2011-12 season were more. Miami has played home games on consecutive nights 31 times in team history, having won both games 10 times, splitting the pair 14 times and dropping both games on seven occasions.

The HEAT has now taken 105 charges this season, the most by far in the NBA with Houston second on the list with 59. The 105 charges are the second-most during a single-season over the last 10 years (since the stat was kept by PBPStats.com in 2010-11). Additionally, Kyle Lowry has taken a team-leading 25 this season, tying for the most by any player in the league.

Miami is 24-2 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and 17-1 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.

Bam Adebayo, who leads all centers in steals per game at 1.47, helps anchor the HEAT’s defense that is giving up just 105.2 points per game, the fourth-lowest in the NBA. Miami’s defense holds teams to 108.1 points per 100 possessions, and with Adebayo on the court, that number drops to 104.1 points, which would be the top defense in the league. Adebayo has helped the HEAT’s defense hold teams to under 100 points 23 times this season, posting a 22-1 record over that span. Additionally, the multi-dimensional defender is holding guards to just 37.8 percent from the field, including 33.8 percent from the three-point line, as well as forwards to 27 percent and centers to 16.7 percent from downtown.