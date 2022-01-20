Gameday Rundown: Short Trip To Atlanta

Miami HEAT vs. Atlanta Hawks

Friday, January 21st @ 7:30 PM

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: 30% Off Homage Tees (excludes Mashup)

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Kyle Lowry, Out, Personal Reasons - Tyler Herro, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain); Atlanta:

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Hawks meet for the third of four matchups this regular season.

Miami has won both matchups so far this season, first on 1/12 in Atlanta and again on 1/14 in Miami as this will be the third time in just nine days the teams have faced off.

The HEAT are 72-56 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 46-19 in home games and 26-37 in road games.

What to watch for:

P.J. Tucker is shooting an NBA-best 46.2 percent from three-point range this season among qualified players.

Bam Adebayo posted a 20-pt, 11-reb double-double on 1/19 vs. POR in his second game back after missing the previous 22 games due to right thumb surgery.

Max Strus has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 13-straight games, tying the fourth-longest streak in franchise history.

The HEAT’s bench scored 58 points on 1/19 vs. POR while holding the Trail Blazers bench to just 12 points. The +46 point differential ties for the sixth-largest in HEAT history.