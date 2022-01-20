Gameday Rundown: Short Trip To Atlanta
Tune in at 7:30 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT vs. Atlanta Hawks
Friday, January 21st @ 7:30 PM
Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
Tipoff: 7:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Uniform: Association - White
Injury Updates: Miami: Kyle Lowry, Out, Personal Reasons - Tyler Herro, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain); Atlanta:
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Hawks meet for the third of four matchups this regular season.
- Miami has won both matchups so far this season, first on 1/12 in Atlanta and again on 1/14 in Miami as this will be the third time in just nine days the teams have faced off.
- The HEAT are 72-56 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 46-19 in home games and 26-37 in road games.
What to watch for:
- P.J. Tucker is shooting an NBA-best 46.2 percent from three-point range this season among qualified players.
- Bam Adebayo posted a 20-pt, 11-reb double-double on 1/19 vs. POR in his second game back after missing the previous 22 games due to right thumb surgery.
- Max Strus has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 13-straight games, tying the fourth-longest streak in franchise history.
- The HEAT’s bench scored 58 points on 1/19 vs. POR while holding the Trail Blazers bench to just 12 points. The +46 point differential ties for the sixth-largest in HEAT history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|108.5
|POINTS PER GAME
|111.2
|103.9
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|112.3
|.459
|FG PCT.
|.461
|.442
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.477
|.374
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.374
|.803
|FT PCT.
|.807
|44.9
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.4
|41.4
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|43.5
|25.5
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.9
|7.22
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.59
|14.4
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.3
|15.3
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.0
|3.33
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.45
NEXT UP: