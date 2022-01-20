Gameday Rundown: Short Trip To Atlanta

Tune in at 7:30 PM on Bally Sports Sun
HEAT vs. Hawks
Posted: Jan 20, 2022

Miami HEAT vs. Atlanta Hawks

Friday, January 21st @ 7:30 PM

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Kyle Lowry, Out, Personal Reasons - Tyler Herro, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain); Atlanta:

Series Notes:

  • The HEAT and Hawks meet for the third of four matchups this regular season.
  • Miami has won both matchups so far this season, first on 1/12 in Atlanta and again on 1/14 in Miami as this will be the third time in just nine days the teams have faced off.
  • The HEAT are 72-56 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 46-19 in home games and 26-37 in road games.

What to watch for:

  • P.J. Tucker is shooting an NBA-best 46.2 percent from three-point range this season among qualified players.
  • Bam Adebayo posted a 20-pt, 11-reb double-double on 1/19 vs. POR in his second game back after missing the previous 22 games due to right thumb surgery.
  • Max Strus has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 13-straight games, tying the fourth-longest streak in franchise history.
  • The HEAT’s bench scored 58 points on 1/19 vs. POR while holding the Trail Blazers bench to just 12 points. The +46 point differential ties for the sixth-largest in HEAT history.
HEAT Category Opponent
108.5 POINTS PER GAME 111.2
103.9 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 112.3
.459 FG PCT. .461
.442 OPPONENT FG PCT. .477
.374 3-PT FG PCT. .374
.803 FT PCT. .807
44.9 REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.4
41.4 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 43.5
25.5 ASSISTS PER GAME 23.9
7.22 STEALS PER GAME 6.59
14.4 TURNOVERS PER GAME 12.3
15.3 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 12.0
3.33 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.45
