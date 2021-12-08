Gameday Rundown: Round Three With Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami HEAT

Wednesday, December 8th @ 7:30 PM

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, ESPN

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Miami HEAT Mashup Black Tee - $15



Uniform: City - Mashup



Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Tail Bone; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Knee) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Marcus Garrett, Out, G League (Two-Way); Milwaukee: George Hill, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Knee) - Donte DiVincenzo, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Injury recovery Hyperextension) - Brook Lopez, Out, Injury/Illness (Back; Surgery) - Semi Ojeleye, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Calf; Strain)

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Bucks meet for the third of four matchups this regular season.

-So far this season, the teams have split their two contests with each winning on their home floor.

-The HEAT are 72-48 all-time versus Milwaukee during the regular season, including 38-21 in home games and 34-27 in road games.

What to watch for:

-Duncan Robinson has now appeared in 172-straight games dating back to 4/9/19, the second-longest streak in team history.

-Tyler Herro has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 10-straight games, tying the second-longest such streak of his career.

-Erik Spoelstra has recorded 706 career wins (621 regular season & 85 postseason) with the HEAT, the fifth-most by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history. Next on the list is Phil Jackson (Lakers) with 728, followed by Red Auerbach (Celtics), Jerry Sloan (Jazz) and Gregg Popovich (Spurs). Additionally, Spoelstra has coached over 1,000 career regular season games, becoming just the third coach in NBA history to coach 1,000+ games with only one franchise for his entire career, joining Gregg Popovich (Spurs) and Al Attles (Warriors).

-The HEAT lead the league in charges drawn this season at 39 with Kyle Lowry taking an NBA-high 13.