Gameday Rundown: Road Trip Begins In Denver
Tune in at 9:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun and NBA TV
Miami HEAT vs. Denver Nuggets
Monday, November 8th @ 9:00 PM
Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO
Tipoff: 9:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Item of the Game: Buy One, Get One – 50% Off Trophy Gold Jerseys
Uniform: City - Miami Mashup
Injury Updates: Miami: Max Strus, Left Knee Sprain, Questionable - Victor Oladipo, Right Knee Injury Recovery, Out - Marcus Garrett, G League Two-Way Contract, Out; Denver: Monte Morris, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Patellar; Tendinopathy) - Jamal Murray, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury Recovery) - Michael Porter Jr., Out, Injury/Illness (Low Back; Pain) - Vlatko Cancar, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Hip; Strain) - Petr Cornelie, Out, G League (Two-Way)
Series Notes:
-The HEAT and Nuggets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.
-Last season, Denver won the series, 2-0.
-The HEAT are an even 34-34 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-13 in home games and 14-21 in road games.
What to watch for:
-Miami is averaging a +11.4 scoring margin, the second-highest in the NBA.
-With a win tonight, the HEAT will match their best start through 10 games in team history, when they also started 8-2 in both 2011-12 and 1999-00.
-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 57-straight games, tying the longest streak in team history, a record he previously set.
-Tyler Herro has scored 192 points off the bench this season, the most by a HEAT reserve through the first nine games of a season in team history. Additionally, it ranks as the fifth-most by any reserve through a team’s first nine games in NBA history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|111.7
|POINTS PER GAME
|100.7
|100.2
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|98.8
|.470
|FG PCT.
|.466
|.410
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.445
|.357
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.291
|.825
|FT PCT.
|.717
|50.3
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.1
|40.1
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|43.8
|24.7
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.7
|7.00
|STEALS PER GAME
|9.11
|14.9
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.4
|13.6
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.1
|2.11
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.33
NEXT UP: