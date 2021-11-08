Gameday Rundown: Road Trip Begins In Denver

Miami HEAT vs. Denver Nuggets

Monday, November 8th @ 9:00 PM

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Tipoff: 9:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Buy One, Get One – 50% Off Trophy Gold Jerseys



Uniform: City - Miami Mashup

Injury Updates: Miami: Max Strus, Left Knee Sprain, Questionable - Victor Oladipo, Right Knee Injury Recovery, Out - Marcus Garrett, G League Two-Way Contract, Out; Denver: Monte Morris, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Patellar; Tendinopathy) - Jamal Murray, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury Recovery) - Michael Porter Jr., Out, Injury/Illness (Low Back; Pain) - Vlatko Cancar, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Hip; Strain) - Petr Cornelie, Out, G League (Two-Way)

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Nuggets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

-Last season, Denver won the series, 2-0.

-The HEAT are an even 34-34 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-13 in home games and 14-21 in road games.

What to watch for:

-Miami is averaging a +11.4 scoring margin, the second-highest in the NBA.

-With a win tonight, the HEAT will match their best start through 10 games in team history, when they also started 8-2 in both 2011-12 and 1999-00.

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 57-straight games, tying the longest streak in team history, a record he previously set.

-Tyler Herro has scored 192 points off the bench this season, the most by a HEAT reserve through the first nine games of a season in team history. Additionally, it ranks as the fifth-most by any reserve through a team’s first nine games in NBA history.