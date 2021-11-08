Gameday Rundown: Road Trip Begins In Denver

Tune in at 9:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun and NBA TV
HEAT vs. Nuggets
Posted: Nov 07, 2021

Miami HEAT vs. Denver Nuggets

Monday, November 8th @ 9:00 PM

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Tipoff: 9:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Buy One, Get One – 50% Off Trophy Gold Jerseys

Uniform: City - Miami Mashup

Injury Updates: Miami: Max Strus, Left Knee Sprain, Questionable - Victor Oladipo, Right Knee Injury Recovery, Out - Marcus Garrett, G League Two-Way Contract, Out; Denver: Monte Morris, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Patellar; Tendinopathy) - Jamal Murray, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury Recovery) - Michael Porter Jr., Out, Injury/Illness (Low Back; Pain) - Vlatko Cancar, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Hip; Strain) - Petr Cornelie, Out, G League (Two-Way)

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Nuggets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. 

-Last season, Denver won the series, 2-0. 

-The HEAT are an even 34-34 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-13 in home games and 14-21 in road games. 

What to watch for:

-Miami is averaging a +11.4 scoring margin, the second-highest in the NBA. 

-With a win tonight, the HEAT will match their best start through 10 games in team history, when they also started 8-2 in both 2011-12 and 1999-00. 

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 57-straight games, tying the longest streak in team history, a record he previously set. 

-Tyler Herro has scored 192 points off the bench this season, the most by a HEAT reserve through the first nine games of a season in team history. Additionally, it ranks as the fifth-most by any reserve through a team’s first nine games in NBA history. 

HEAT Category Opponent
111.7 POINTS PER GAME 100.7
100.2 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 98.8
.470 FG PCT. .466
.410 OPPONENT FG PCT. .445
.357 3-PT FG PCT. .291
.825 FT PCT. .717
50.3 REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.1
40.1 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 43.8
24.7 ASSISTS PER GAME 23.7
7.00 STEALS PER GAME 9.11
14.9 TURNOVERS PER GAME 16.4
13.6 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 16.1
2.11 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.33
Tags
Heat

Related Content

Heat

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter