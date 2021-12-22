Gameday Rundown: Rematch With Detroit

Tune in at 7:30 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Pistons vs. HEAT
Posted: Dec 22, 2021

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami HEAT

Thursday, December 23rd @ 7:30 PM

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Tail Bone; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Caleb Martin, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - P.J. Tucker, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Lower Leg; Nerve Inflammation);

Series Notes:

  • The HEAT and Pistons meet for the third of four matchups this regular season.
  • So far this season, the teams have split the series, 1-1, with both games in Detroit.
  • The HEAT are 63-56 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 35-23 in home games and 28-33 in road games.

What to watch for:

  • Miami has currently connected on at least 13 three-point field goals in seven-straight games, tying the second-longest such streak in team history.
  • Ӧmer Yurtseven grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds on 12/21 vs. IND, marking his third consecutive game with double-figure boards off the bench, becoming just the fourth reserve in HEAT history to accomplish the feat in at least three-straight, joining Udonis Haslem (four times), Hassan Whiteside (four times) and Vladimir Stepania (once). Additionally, Yurtseven has become just the third rookie in HEAT history to accomplish the feat in three-straight overall games, joining Michael Beasley (4/10/09 – 4/14/09) and Rony Seikaly (4/6/89 – 4/10/89).
  • Kyle Lowry posted a 12-assist, 11-rebound double-double on 12/21 vs. IND and has now recorded three-straight double-doubles, tying the fourth-longest streak of his career.
  • Max Strus recorded the first start of his career on 12/21 vs. IND, scoring 18 points and grabbing seven boards.
HEAT Category Opponent
107.2 POINTS PER GAME 100.1
109.4 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 109.3
.461 FG PCT. .414
.439 OPPONENT FG PCT. .474
.369 3-PT FG PCT. .307
.788 FT PCT. .786
44.3 REBOUNDS PER GAME 42.4
41.5 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 46.2
25.3 ASSISTS PER GAME 21.7
7.06 STEALS PER GAME 8.00
14.8 TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.4
15.4 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.7
3.19 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.77
