Gameday Rundown: Rematch With Detroit

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami HEAT

Thursday, December 23rd @ 7:30 PM

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Tail Bone; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Caleb Martin, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - P.J. Tucker, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Lower Leg; Nerve Inflammation);

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Pistons meet for the third of four matchups this regular season.

So far this season, the teams have split the series, 1-1, with both games in Detroit.

The HEAT are 63-56 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 35-23 in home games and 28-33 in road games.

What to watch for:

Miami has currently connected on at least 13 three-point field goals in seven-straight games, tying the second-longest such streak in team history.

Ӧmer Yurtseven grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds on 12/21 vs. IND, marking his third consecutive game with double-figure boards off the bench, becoming just the fourth reserve in HEAT history to accomplish the feat in at least three-straight, joining Udonis Haslem (four times), Hassan Whiteside (four times) and Vladimir Stepania (once). Additionally, Yurtseven has become just the third rookie in HEAT history to accomplish the feat in three-straight overall games, joining Michael Beasley (4/10/09 – 4/14/09) and Rony Seikaly (4/6/89 – 4/10/89).

Kyle Lowry posted a 12-assist, 11-rebound double-double on 12/21 vs. IND and has now recorded three-straight double-doubles, tying the fourth-longest streak of his career.

Max Strus recorded the first start of his career on 12/21 vs. IND, scoring 18 points and grabbing seven boards.