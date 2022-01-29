Gameday Rundown: Raptors Return

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami HEAT

Saturday, January 29th @ 8:00 PM

Buy Tickets

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 8:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Miami HEAT Long Sleeve Tee - $15

Uniform: Icon - Black

Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Big Toe; Irritation) - Kyle Lowry, Out, Personal Reasons - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain) - Chris Silva, Out, Ineligible To Play; Toronto: Fred VanVleet, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Soreness) - Goran Dragic, Out, Not With Team - Khem Birch, Out, Injury/Illness (Nose; Fracture) - Isaac Bonga, Out, G League (On Assignment) - David Johnson, Out, G League (Two-Way)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Raptors meet for the second of four matchups this season.

Earlier this season Miami recorded a, 104-99, win on 1/17, and have now won three of the last four overall against Toronto.

The HEAT are 57-36 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 34-15 in home games and 23-21 in road games.

What to watch for:

Duncan Robinson has shot at least 50 percent from three-point range over his last four games, shooting 56.4 (22-of-39) over that span.

Gabe Vincent has started six consecutive games, helping Miami to a 5-1 record.

The HEAT enter the second night of a back-to-back home set tonight after recording a, 121-114, win last night vs. the Clippers. This marks as the third of five home back-to-backs this season, the second most during a single-season in franchise history. Only the seven sets of back-to-back home games during the shortened 2011-12 season were more. Miami has played home games on consecutive nights 29 times in team history, having won both games 10 times, splitting the pair 12 times and dropping both games on seven occasions.

Jimmy Butler connected on a perfect 16-of-16 from the foul line on 1/28 vs. LAC, marking the most made free throws without a miss during a single game in HEAT history, surpassing the previous record of 15, which has been done three times.