Gameday Rundown: Raptors Rematch

Miami HEAT vs. Toronto Raptors

Tuesday, February 1 @ 7:30 PM

Location:Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Court Culture Mashup Shorts - Free Domestic Shipping with order

Uniform: City - Mashup

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Raptors meet for the third of four matchups this season

So far this season the teams have split the two games, 1-1, including a triple overtime contest in their most recent matchup on 1/29.

The HEAT are 57-37 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 34-16 in home games and 23-21 in road games.

What to watch for:

Max Strus connected on a career-high nine three-point field goals at BOS on 1/31, also tying the fourth-most during a single game in HEAT history. Only Duncan Robinson (12/10/19 vs. ATL), Mario Chalmers (1/12/13 at SAC) and Brian Shaw (4/8/93 at MIL) have hit more with 10.

Tyler Herro has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 14-straight games, the second-longest such streak of his career.

Miami is 19-1 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and a perfect 11-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.

Tonight is the second of a season-long six-game, 11-day road trip.