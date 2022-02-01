Gameday Rundown: Raptors Rematch
Miami HEAT vs. Toronto Raptors
Tuesday, February 1 @ 7:30 PM
Location:Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
Tipoff: 7:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Uniform: City - Mashup
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Raptors meet for the third of four matchups this season
- So far this season the teams have split the two games, 1-1, including a triple overtime contest in their most recent matchup on 1/29.
- The HEAT are 57-37 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 34-16 in home games and 23-21 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Max Strus connected on a career-high nine three-point field goals at BOS on 1/31, also tying the fourth-most during a single game in HEAT history. Only Duncan Robinson (12/10/19 vs. ATL), Mario Chalmers (1/12/13 at SAC) and Brian Shaw (4/8/93 at MIL) have hit more with 10.
- Tyler Herro has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 14-straight games, the second-longest such streak of his career.
- Miami is 19-1 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and a perfect 11-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.
- Tonight is the second of a season-long six-game, 11-day road trip.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|108.7
|POINTS PER GAME
|107.5
|104.9
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|106.5
|.459
|FG PCT.
|.437
|.445
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.459
|.377
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.348
|.810
|FT PCT.
|.754
|44.7
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.8
|41.4
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.5
|25.8
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|22.0
|7.33
|STEALS PER GAME
|9.27
|14.9
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.7
|15.3
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.2
|3.29
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.00
