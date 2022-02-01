Gameday Rundown: Raptors Rematch

Tune in at 7:30 PM on Bally Sports Sun
HEAT vs. Raptors
Posted: Feb 01, 2022

Miami HEAT vs. Toronto Raptors

Tuesday, February 1 @ 7:30 PM

Location:Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: City - Mashup

Series Notes:

  • The HEAT and Raptors meet for the third of four matchups this season
  • So far this season the teams have split the two games, 1-1, including a triple overtime contest in their most recent matchup on 1/29.
  • The HEAT are 57-37 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 34-16 in home games and 23-21 in road games.

What to watch for:

  • Max Strus connected on a career-high nine three-point field goals at BOS on 1/31, also tying the fourth-most during a single game in HEAT history. Only Duncan Robinson (12/10/19 vs. ATL), Mario Chalmers (1/12/13 at SAC) and Brian Shaw (4/8/93 at MIL) have hit more with 10.
  • Tyler Herro has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 14-straight games, the second-longest such streak of his career.
  • Miami is 19-1 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and a perfect 11-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.
  • Tonight is the second of a season-long six-game, 11-day road trip.
HEAT Category Opponent
108.7 POINTS PER GAME 107.5
104.9 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 106.5
.459 FG PCT. .437
.445 OPPONENT FG PCT. .459
.377 3-PT FG PCT. .348
.810 FT PCT. .754
44.7 REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.8
41.4 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.5
25.8 ASSISTS PER GAME 22.0
7.33 STEALS PER GAME 9.27
14.9 TURNOVERS PER GAME 12.7
15.3 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 16.2
3.29 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.00
