Gameday Rundown: Quick Trip Begins In Indiana

Miami HEAT vs. Indiana Pacers

Friday, December 3rd @ 7:00 PM

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Tipoff: 7:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game:



Uniform: Icon - Black



Injury Updates: Miami:

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Pacers meet for the second of three matchups this regular season.

-Earlier this season, Indiana recorded a, 102-91, overtime win. Last season, the Pacers won the series, 2-1.

-The HEAT are 51-70 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 39-22 in home games and 12-48 in road games.

What to watch for:

-Miami enters their 14th road game of the season tonight, tied for the second-most road games in the NBA.

-Miami enters their fifth back-to-back set of the season tonight with another game tomorrow at MIL. It marks as the third set with both games on the road. The HEAT will play 14 back-to-back sets this season, the most since they played on consecutive days 15 times during the 2016-17 campaign.

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on 593 career three-point field goals, just seven short from the 600th of his career. Robinson enters the 183rd game of his career tonight and would become the fastest player in NBA history to reach the 600-mark, surpassing the current quickest by 57 games (Donovan Mitchell in 240 games).

-Over his last seven games, Gabe Vincent is averaging 13.0 points (91 total) while shooting 45.6 percent (31-of-68) from the field and 46.7 percent (21-of-45) from three-point range. He scored a season-high 20 at CHI on 11/27, including 16 points in the fourth to help secure the, 107-104, win. Additionally, Vincent has scored in double-figures in six of his last seven games and has shot at least 50 percent from downtown in six of eight.