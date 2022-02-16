Gameday Rundown: One Stop In Charlotte Before All-Star
Tune in at 7:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT vs. Charlotte Hornets
Thursday, February 17 @ 7:00 PM
Location:Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
Tipoff: 7:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Uniform: Statement - Red
Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Strain) - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Achilles; Soreness) - Udonis Haslem, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Corneal Abrasion) - Dewayne Dedmon, Out, Personal Reasons - Tyler Herro, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Soreness) - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Charlotte: Gordon Hayward, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) - Cody Martin, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle/achilles; Soreness) - Jalen McDaniels, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) - Scottie Lewis, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Arnoldas Kulboka, Out, G League (Two-Way)
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Hornets meet for the third of four matchups this regular season.
- So far this season, Miami has won both matchups, winning both by at least 15 points each and has now won three-straight overall against Charlotte.
- The HEAT are 69-46 all-time versus the Hornets during the regular season, including 40-18 in home games and 29-28 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Miami enters the final game before the All-Star break and their 33rd road game of the season, the second-most in the NBA.
- P.J. Tucker is shooting an NBA-best 45.5 percent from three-point range this season among qualified players.
- Kyle Lowry has started in 615-straight games in which he has appeared in.
- Miami is 21-1 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and a perfect 14-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|108.9
|POINTS PER GAME
|113.9
|104.4
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|114.8
|.461
|FG PCT.
|.457
|.443
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.464
|.375
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.358
|.815
|FT PCT.
|.738
|44.6
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.9
|41.4
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|47.8
|25.7
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|27.2
|7.53
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.73
|14.9
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.3
|15.3
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.3
|3.21
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.85
NEXT UP: