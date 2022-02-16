Gameday Rundown: One Stop In Charlotte Before All-Star

Miami HEAT vs. Charlotte Hornets

Thursday, February 17 @ 7:00 PM

Location:Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Tipoff: 7:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Strain) - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Achilles; Soreness) - Udonis Haslem, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Corneal Abrasion) - Dewayne Dedmon, Out, Personal Reasons - Tyler Herro, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Soreness) - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Charlotte: Gordon Hayward, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) - Cody Martin, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle/achilles; Soreness) - Jalen McDaniels, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) - Scottie Lewis, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Arnoldas Kulboka, Out, G League (Two-Way)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Hornets meet for the third of four matchups this regular season.

So far this season, Miami has won both matchups, winning both by at least 15 points each and has now won three-straight overall against Charlotte.

The HEAT are 69-46 all-time versus the Hornets during the regular season, including 40-18 in home games and 29-28 in road games.

What to watch for:

Miami enters the final game before the All-Star break and their 33rd road game of the season, the second-most in the NBA.

P.J. Tucker is shooting an NBA-best 45.5 percent from three-point range this season among qualified players.

Kyle Lowry has started in 615-straight games in which he has appeared in.

Miami is 21-1 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and a perfect 14-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.