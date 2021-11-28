Gameday Rundown: Nuggets Come To Town

Nuggets vs. HEAT
Posted: Nov 28, 2021

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami HEAT

Monday, November 29th @ 7:30 PM

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 pm

TV: Bally Sports Sun and NBA TV

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Tail bone; Contusion) - Tyler Herro, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Overall Body; Soreness) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Marcus Garrett, Out, G League (Two-Way); Denver: Nikola Jokic, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain) - Michael Porter Jr., Out, Injury/Illness (Low Back; Pain) - Jamal Murray, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury Management) - P.J. Dozier, Out, Injury/Illness (Left ACL; Sprain) - Bones Hyland, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain)

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Nuggets meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. 

-Earlier this season, Denver recorded a, 113-96, win on 11/8. Last season, the Nuggets won both meetings, 2-0. 

-The HEAT are 34-35 all-time versus Denver during the regular season, including 20-13 in home games and 14-22 in road games. 

What to watch for:

-Miami is averaging a +6.3 scoring margin, the fourth-highest in the NBA. 

-The HEAT lead the league in charges drawn this season at 32. 

-Over his last five games, Gabe Vincent is averaging 13.2 points (66 total) while shooting 45.8 percent (22-of-48) from the field and 45.2 percent (14-of-31) from three-point range. He scored a season-high 20 at CHI on 11/27, including 16 points in the fourth to secure the, 107-104, win. Additionally, Vincent has shot at least 50 percent from downtown in five of his last six games. 

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 68-straight games, the longest streak in team history, surpassing a record he previously set. 

-Jimmy Butler is just five offensive rebounds from the 1,000th of his career. 

HEAT Category Opponent
108.7 POINTS PER GAME 102.8
102.5 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 103.5
.461 FG PCT. .455
.433 OPPONENT FG PCT. .464
.347 3-PT FG PCT. .326
.812 FT PCT. .749
46.2 REBOUNDS PER GAME 43.3
41.3 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.3
24.0 ASSISTS PER GAME 23.7
7.85 STEALS PER GAME 7.58
14.8 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.7
15.7 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.1
2.40 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.00
