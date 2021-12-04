Gameday Rundown: The Milwaukee Back-To-Back

Miami HEAT vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Saturday, December 4th @ 8:00 PM

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Tipoff: 8:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Court Culture Miami Flames Camper - $25



Uniform: City - Mashup



Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Tail Bone; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Marcus Garrett, Out, G League (Two-Way); Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Calf; Soreness) - DeMarcus Cousins, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Foot; Soreness) - George Hill, Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Hyperextension) - Donte DiVincenzo, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Injury recovery) - Brook Lopez, Out, Injury/Illness (Back; Surgery) - Semi Ojeleye, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Calf; Strain) - Georgios Kalaitzakis, Out, (Not With Team)

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Bucks meet for the second of four matchups this regular season.

-Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 137-95, win in their home opener on 10/21.

-The HEAT are 72-47 all-time versus Milwaukee during the regular season, including 38-21 in home games and 34-26 in road games.

What to watch for:

-Miami’s 137 points in the season opener vs. MIL on 10/21 marked as the most for an opener in franchise history.

-Tyler Herro is currently just 11 points short from his 2,000th career point. If he reaches the mark tonight at 21 yrs and 318 days old, he would become the second-youngest player in franchise history to accomplish the feat, and entering his 130th career game tonight, he would tie Sherman Douglas as the second-fastest player in team history to do so with his first 2,000 career points all with the HEAT.

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on 597 career three-point field goals, just three short from the 600th of his career. Robinson enters the 184 th game of his career tonight and would become the fastest player in NBA history to reach the 600-mark, surpassing the current quickest by 56 games (Donovan Mitchell in 240 games).