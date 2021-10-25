Gameday Rundown: Division Battles Begin With Orlando

Orlando Magic vs. Miami HEAT

Monday, October 25th @ 7:30PM

Buy Tickets

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Court Culture Miami Strong Tee

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami - Kyle Lowry, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Orlando - Michael Carter-Williams, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Injury Recovery) - Markelle Fultz, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury Recovery) - Gary Harris, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Hamstring; Injury Maintenance) - Jonathan Isaac, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury Recovery) - E'Twaun Moore, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Chuma Okeke, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Hip; Bone Bruise)

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Magic meet for the first of four matchups this regular season.

- Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and have now earned victories in five of their last six matchups.

- The HEAT are 70-56 all-time versus Orlando during the regular season.

What to watch for:

- Duncan Robinson is only three points shy from his 2,000th career point.

- Kyle Lowry is just one double-figure scoring effort short from the 700th of his career.

- Tyler Herro posted a 30-point, 10-rebound double-double off the bench at IND on 10/23, becoming the first HEAT reserve to ever score at least 30 points and grab at least 10 rebounds in a game.

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 50-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.