Gameday Rundown: Division Battles Begin With Orlando
Tune In at 7:30 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Orlando Magic vs. Miami HEAT
Monday, October 25th @ 7:30PM
Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL
Tipoff: 7:40PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Item of the Game: Court Culture Miami Strong Tee
Uniform: Association - White
Injury Updates: Miami - Kyle Lowry, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Orlando - Michael Carter-Williams, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Injury Recovery) - Markelle Fultz, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury Recovery) - Gary Harris, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Hamstring; Injury Maintenance) - Jonathan Isaac, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury Recovery) - E'Twaun Moore, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Chuma Okeke, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Hip; Bone Bruise)
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Magic meet for the first of four matchups this regular season.
- Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and have now earned victories in five of their last six matchups.
- The HEAT are 70-56 all-time versus Orlando during the regular season.
What to watch for:
- Duncan Robinson is only three points shy from his 2,000th career point.
- Kyle Lowry is just one double-figure scoring effort short from the 700th of his career.
- Tyler Herro posted a 30-point, 10-rebound double-double off the bench at IND on 10/23, becoming the first HEAT reserve to ever score at least 30 points and grab at least 10 rebounds in a game.
- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 50-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|114.0
|POINTS PER GAME
|96.5
|98.5
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|122.0
|.460
|FG PCT.
|.402
|.387
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.500
|.353
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.361
|.711
|FT PCT.
|.816
|56.5
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|45.0
|46.5
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|40.5
|23.0
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|20.5
|6.00
|STEALS PER GAME
|5.50
|16.5
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|17.5
|15.5
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|9.5
|2.00
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.5
NEXT UP: