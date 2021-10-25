Gameday Rundown: Division Battles Begin With Orlando

HEAT vs. Magic
Posted: Oct 25, 2021

Orlando Magic vs. Miami HEAT

Monday, October 25th @ 7:30PM

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami - Kyle Lowry, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Orlando - Michael Carter-Williams, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Injury Recovery) - Markelle Fultz, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury Recovery) - Gary Harris, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Hamstring; Injury Maintenance) - Jonathan Isaac, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury Recovery) - E'Twaun Moore, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Chuma Okeke, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Hip; Bone Bruise)

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Magic meet for the first of four matchups this regular season.

- Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and have now earned victories in five of their last six matchups. 

- The HEAT are 70-56 all-time versus Orlando during the regular season. 

What to watch for:

- Duncan Robinson is only three points shy from his 2,000th career point. 

- Kyle Lowry is just one double-figure scoring effort short from the 700th of his career. 

- Tyler Herro posted a 30-point, 10-rebound double-double off the bench at IND on 10/23, becoming the first HEAT reserve to ever score at least 30 points and grab at least 10 rebounds in a game. 

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 50-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history. 

HEAT Category Opponent
114.0 POINTS PER GAME 96.5
98.5 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 122.0
.460 FG PCT. .402
.387 OPPONENT FG PCT. .500
.353 3-PT FG PCT. .361
.711 FT PCT. .816
56.5 REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.0
46.5 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 40.5
23.0 ASSISTS PER GAME 20.5
6.00 STEALS PER GAME 5.50
16.5 TURNOVERS PER GAME 17.5
15.5 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 9.5
2.00 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.5
