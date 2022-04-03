Gameday Rundown: Lowry Returns To Toronto

Miami HEAT vs. Toronto Raptors

Sunday, April 3 @ 7:00 PM

Location:Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Tipoff: 7:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Miami HEAT Mashup Grey Tee - $15

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Big Toe; Irritation) - Dewayne Dedmon, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Gabe Vincent, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Big Toe) - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Calf; Contusion) - Javonte Smart, Out, Not With Team; Toronto: Malachi Flynn, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Hamstring; Strain) - Yuta Watanabe, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Quadriceps; Soreness)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Raptors meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season.

So far this season, Toronto holds a 2-1 series lead.

The HEAT are 57-38 all-time versus Toronto during the regular season, including 34-16 in home games and 23-22 in road games.

What to watch for:

The HEAT has now won at least 50 games for the 10th time in team history, with the previous four times Miami has recorded at least 50 wins, they have been to the NBA Finals, winning the championship twice.

The HEAT clinched their 23rd playoff berth in franchise history. It also marks their 11th in 14 seasons under Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, tying for the second-most in the NBA over that span (Boston-13, Portland-11 & San Antonio-11). Additionally, Miami has not missed the postseason in consecutive seasons under Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, the longest such active streak in the NBA, having last missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons back in 2001-02 & 2002-03.

Gabe Vincent is a perfect 19-of-19 from the free throw line this season in the fourth quarter.

Bam Adebayo, who leads all centers in steals per game at 1.45, helps anchor the HEAT’s defense that is giving up just 105.1 points per game, the third-lowest in the NBA. Miami’s defense holds teams to 108.0 points per 100 possessions, and with Adebayo on the court, that number drops to 104.4 points, which would be the top defense in the league. Adebayo has helped the HEAT’s defense hold teams to under 100 points 24 times this season, posting a 23-1 record over that span. Additionally, the multi-dimensional defender is holding guards to just 39 percent from the field, including 35.3 percent from the three-point line, as well as forwards to 25.6 percent and centers to 15.8 percent from downtown.