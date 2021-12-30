Gameday Rundown: Long Trip Officially Begins In Houston
Tune in at 7:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT vs. Houston Rockets
Friday, December 31st @ 7:00 PM
Location:Toyota Center, Houston, TX
Tipoff: 7:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Uniform: Association - White
Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Kyle Lowry, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - P.J. Tucker, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Lower Leg; Nerve Inflammation), Dewayne Dedmon, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Udonis Haslem, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Max Strus, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain) - Gabe Vincent, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Zylan Cheatham, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Duncan Robinson, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Marcus Garrett, Out, Health and Safety Protocols; Houston: D.J. Augustin, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - DeJon Jarreau, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Garrison Mathews, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Jae'Sean Tate, Out, Health and Safety Protocols
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Rockets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.
- Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, after splitting it the previous two seasons.
- The HEAT are 35-33 all-time versus the Rockets during the regular season, including 22-13 in home games and 13-20 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Duncan Robinson currently appeared in 182-straight games, the longest streak inteam history, surpassing the previous record held by Glen Rice at 174.
- Caleb Martin has scored in double-figures in six of his last eight games.
- The HEAT lead the league in charges drawn this season at 63 with Kyle Lowry taking 21, the most in the NBA.
- Miami is a perfect 12-0 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and 8-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|107.4
|POINTS PER GAME
|107.0
|103.4
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|114.8
|.460
|FG PCT.
|.452
|.441
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.464
|.370
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.344
|.791
|FT PCT.
|.707
|44.4
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.9
|41.7
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.9
|25.3
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.2
|7.17
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.34
|14.6
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|17.3
|15.6
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.8
|3.09
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.03
