Gameday Rundown: Long Trip Officially Begins In Houston

Miami HEAT vs. Houston Rockets

Friday, December 31st @ 7:00 PM

Location:Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Tipoff: 7:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Kyle Lowry, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - P.J. Tucker, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Lower Leg; Nerve Inflammation), Dewayne Dedmon, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Udonis Haslem, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Max Strus, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain) - Gabe Vincent, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Zylan Cheatham, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Duncan Robinson, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Marcus Garrett, Out, Health and Safety Protocols; Houston: D.J. Augustin, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - DeJon Jarreau, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Garrison Mathews, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Jae'Sean Tate, Out, Health and Safety Protocols

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Rockets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, after splitting it the previous two seasons.

The HEAT are 35-33 all-time versus the Rockets during the regular season, including 22-13 in home games and 13-20 in road games.

What to watch for:

Duncan Robinson currently appeared in 182-straight games, the longest streak inteam history, surpassing the previous record held by Glen Rice at 174.

Caleb Martin has scored in double-figures in six of his last eight games.

The HEAT lead the league in charges drawn this season at 63 with Kyle Lowry taking 21, the most in the NBA.

Miami is a perfect 12-0 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and 8-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.