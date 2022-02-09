Gameday Rundown: Long Trip Ends In New Orleans

Miami HEAT vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Thursday, February 10 @ 7:30 PM

Location:Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: City - Mashup

Injury Updates: Miami: Caleb Martin, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Achilles; Soreness) - Tyler Herro, Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Soreness) - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); New Orleans: Zion Williamson, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Foot; Fracture) - Larry Nance Jr., Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Soreness) - Kira Lewis Jr., Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee ACL/MCL; Sprain) - Willy Hernangomez, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Zylan Cheatham, Out, G League (On Assignment)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Pelicans meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.

Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 113-98, win on 11/17 and with a win, would sweep the series for the second consecutive season.

Additionally, Miami has won six of the last seven overall against the Pelicans. The HEAT are 22-20 all-time versus New Orleans during the regular season, including 16-6 in home games and 6-14 in road games.

What to watch for:

Miami enters the final game of a season-long six-game, 11-day road trip. Additionally, tonight is the HEAT’s 32nd road game of the season, the most road games in the NBA.

he HEAT has currently won their last three games, all on the road, by a combined margin of +18.7 points (56 total). They held each opponent to 100 or under after recording a 17-point win (112-95) at SA on 2/3, an 18-point win (104-86) at CHA while holding the league’s highest scoring offense to a season-low 86 points and also a 21-point win (121-100) at WAS on 2/7.

Erik Spoelstra has recorded 727 career wins (642 regular season & 85 postseason) with the HEAT, the fifth-most by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history and just one short from tying Phil Jackson (Lakers) for the fourth-most with 728. Next on the list is Red Auerbach (Celtics) with 885, followed by Jerry Sloan (Jazz) and Gregg Popovich (Spurs). Additionally, Spoelstra has coached over 1,000 career regular season games, becoming just the third coach in NBA history to coach 1,000+ games with only one franchise for his entire career, joining Gregg Popovich (Spurs) and Al Attles (Warriors).

HEAT President Pat Riley and HEAT Head Coach Erik Spoelstra were both named among the NBA’s 15 Greatest Coaches of all-time. The list was selected by a panel of 43 current and former NBA head coaches in collaboration with the National Basketball Coaches Association. They join Red Auerbach, Larry Brown, Chuck Daly, Red Holzman, Phil Jackson, K.C. Jones, Steve Kerr, Don Nelson, Gregg Popovich, Jack Ramsay, Doc Rivers, Jerry Sloan and Lenny Wilkens.