Gameday Rundown: Lakers In Miami

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami HEAT

Sunday, January 23rd @ 6:00 PM

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 6:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: City - Mashup

Injury Updates: Miami: Kyle Lowry, Out, Personal Reasons - Tyler Herro, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain) - P.J. Tucker, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Calf; Tightness); Los Angeles: Anthony Davis, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; MCL sprain) - LeBron James, Probable, Injury/Illness (Rectus Abdominis; Strain) - Kendrick Nunn, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Bone bruise) - Sekou Doumbouya, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Mason Jones, Out, G League (Two-Way)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Lakers meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.

Earlier this season, the Lakers recorded a, 120-117, overtime win in LA on 11/10.

The HEAT are 29-38 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 10-24 in road games.

What to watch for:

Gabe Vincent has scored in double-figures in 10 of his last 13 games.

Miami is 16-1 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and a perfect 10-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.

Max Strus has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 14-straight games, tying the third-longest streak in franchise history.

January is the month that Miami plays the most 2021 postseason teams, with 11 of their 15 games against teams that were in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Additionally, six of the HEAT’s eight home games and five of their seven road games this month are all against teams that made the playoffs last season. So far, Miami is 5-2 this month against teams that made the playoffs last season.