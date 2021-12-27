Gameday Rundown: Homestand Ends With Wizards
Washington Wizards vs. Miami HEAT
Tuesday, December 28th @ 7:30 PM
Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL
Tipoff: 7:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Uniform: Association - White
Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Kyle Lowry, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - P.J. Tucker, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Lower Leg; Nerve Inflammation), Dewayne Dedmon, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain);
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Wizards meet for the third of four matchups this regular season.
- So far this season the teams have split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court.
- Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and has now won 10 of the last 14 overall against Washington. The HEAT are 90-44 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 50-17 in home games and 40-27 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Omer Yurtseven posted a 16-point, 15-rebound double-double in his first career start on 12/26 vs. ORL.
- Max Strus is averaging 22.6 points (113 total) over his last five games.
- Miami is holding teams to 103.1 points this season, the third-lowest in the NBA, and is 12-1 when holding teams under 100.
- Miami enters their sixth back-to-back set of the season tonight, marking as the second home-away set of the season with tomorrow’s game in San Antonio. The HEAT will play 14 back-to-back sets this season, the most since they played on consecutive days 15 times during the 2016-17 campaign.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|107.0
|POINTS PER GAME
|105.8
|103.1
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|108.7
|.460
|FG PCT.
|.463
|.439
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.454
|.367
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.324
|.787
|FT PCT.
|.763
|44.4
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.1
|41.6
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.9
|25.3
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.7
|6.97
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.36
|14.8
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.4
|15.5
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.1
|3.03
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.97
NEXT UP: