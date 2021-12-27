Gameday Rundown: Homestand Ends With Wizards

Wizards vs. HEAT
Posted: Dec 27, 2021

Washington Wizards vs. Miami HEAT

Tuesday, December 28th @ 7:30 PM

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Kyle Lowry, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - P.J. Tucker, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Lower Leg; Nerve Inflammation), Dewayne Dedmon, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain);

Series Notes:

  • The HEAT and Wizards meet for the third of four matchups this regular season.
  • So far this season the teams have split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court.
  • Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and has now won 10 of the last 14 overall against Washington. The HEAT are 90-44 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 50-17 in home games and 40-27 in road games.

What to watch for:

  • Omer Yurtseven posted a 16-point, 15-rebound double-double in his first career start on 12/26 vs. ORL.
  • Max Strus is averaging 22.6 points (113 total) over his last five games.
  • Miami is holding teams to 103.1 points this season, the third-lowest in the NBA, and is 12-1 when holding teams under 100.
  • Miami enters their sixth back-to-back set of the season tonight, marking as the second home-away set of the season with tomorrow’s game in San Antonio. The HEAT will play 14 back-to-back sets this season, the most since they played on consecutive days 15 times during the 2016-17 campaign.
HEAT Category Opponent
107.0 POINTS PER GAME 105.8
103.1 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 108.7
.460 FG PCT. .463
.439 OPPONENT FG PCT. .454
.367 3-PT FG PCT. .324
.787 FT PCT. .763
44.4 REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.1
41.6 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.9
25.3 ASSISTS PER GAME 23.7
6.97 STEALS PER GAME 6.36
14.8 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.4
15.5 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 12.1
3.03 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.97
