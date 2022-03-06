Gameday Rundown: Homestand Continues With Houston

Rockets vs. HEAT
Houston Rockets vs. Miami HEAT

Monday, March 7 @ 7:30 PM

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Miami HEAT Red Logo Tee - $15

Uniform: Statement - Red

Injury Updates: Miami: Kyle Lowry, Out, Personal Reasons - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness - Left Achilles; Soreness - Victor Oladipo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Javonte Smart, Out, G League (Two-Way); Houston: Not Yet Submitted

Series Notes:

  • The HEAT and Rockets meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.
  • Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 120-110, win in Houston on 12/31 and has now won three-straight against the Rockets.
  • With a win, Miami would sweep the series for the second consecutive season. The HEAT are 36-33 all-time versus Houston during the regular season, including 22-13 in home games and 14-20 in road games.

What to watch for:

  • The HEAT is holding teams to 104.6 points this season, the fifth-lowest in the NBA, and is 21-1 when holding teams under 100.
  • Miami’s bench has currently scored at least 48 points in six-straight games, the longest such streak in team history.
  • Tyler Herro has currently scored at least 20 points in six-straight games, all off the bench, the longest 20-point streak by a reserve in team history, surpassing the previous record of four consecutive by Chris Gatling from 3/16/96 – 3/24/96. It’s the longest 20-point game streak by a reserve since Derrick Rose had a six-game streak from 1/4/20 – 1/13/20. The last player to do so in at least seven games off the bench was Lou Williams in eight games from 12/22/17 – 1/6/18.
  • Tyler Herro connected on a perfect 10-of-10 from the foul line on 3/3 at BKN, the most makes without a miss in his career, surpassing his previous high of nine set on 8/12/20. Additionally, he has now made 19 consecutive from the stripe, the fourth-longest streak of his career.
HEAT Category Opponent
109.5 POINTS PER GAME 108.4
104.6 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 118.0
.463 FG PCT. .450
.443 OPPONENT FG PCT. .483
.376 3-PT FG PCT. .344
.808 FT PCT. .709
44.3 REBOUNDS PER GAME 42.2
41.7 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.6
25.7 ASSISTS PER GAME 23.1
7.58 STEALS PER GAME 7.32
14.7 TURNOVERS PER GAME 16.7
15.3 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.2
3.32 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.51
