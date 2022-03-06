Gameday Rundown: Homestand Continues With Houston
Tune in at 7:30 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Houston Rockets vs. Miami HEAT
Monday, March 7 @ 7:30 PM
Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL
Tipoff: 7:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Item of the Game: Miami HEAT Red Logo Tee - $15
Uniform: Statement - Red
Injury Updates: Miami: Kyle Lowry, Out, Personal Reasons - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness - Left Achilles; Soreness - Victor Oladipo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Javonte Smart, Out, G League (Two-Way); Houston: Not Yet Submitted
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Rockets meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.
- Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 120-110, win in Houston on 12/31 and has now won three-straight against the Rockets.
- With a win, Miami would sweep the series for the second consecutive season. The HEAT are 36-33 all-time versus Houston during the regular season, including 22-13 in home games and 14-20 in road games.
What to watch for:
- The HEAT is holding teams to 104.6 points this season, the fifth-lowest in the NBA, and is 21-1 when holding teams under 100.
- Miami’s bench has currently scored at least 48 points in six-straight games, the longest such streak in team history.
- Tyler Herro has currently scored at least 20 points in six-straight games, all off the bench, the longest 20-point streak by a reserve in team history, surpassing the previous record of four consecutive by Chris Gatling from 3/16/96 – 3/24/96. It’s the longest 20-point game streak by a reserve since Derrick Rose had a six-game streak from 1/4/20 – 1/13/20. The last player to do so in at least seven games off the bench was Lou Williams in eight games from 12/22/17 – 1/6/18.
- Tyler Herro connected on a perfect 10-of-10 from the foul line on 3/3 at BKN, the most makes without a miss in his career, surpassing his previous high of nine set on 8/12/20. Additionally, he has now made 19 consecutive from the stripe, the fourth-longest streak of his career.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|109.5
|POINTS PER GAME
|108.4
|104.6
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|118.0
|.463
|FG PCT.
|.450
|.443
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.483
|.376
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.344
|.808
|FT PCT.
|.709
|44.3
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.2
|41.7
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|45.6
|25.7
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.1
|7.58
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.32
|14.7
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.7
|15.3
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.2
|3.32
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.51
