Gameday Rundown: Homestand Continues With Houston

Houston Rockets vs. Miami HEAT

Monday, March 7 @ 7:30 PM

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Miami HEAT Red Logo Tee - $15

Uniform: Statement - Red

Injury Updates: Miami: Kyle Lowry, Out, Personal Reasons - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness - Left Achilles; Soreness - Victor Oladipo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Javonte Smart, Out, G League (Two-Way); Houston: Not Yet Submitted

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Rockets meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.

Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 120-110, win in Houston on 12/31 and has now won three-straight against the Rockets.

With a win, Miami would sweep the series for the second consecutive season. The HEAT are 36-33 all-time versus Houston during the regular season, including 22-13 in home games and 14-20 in road games.

What to watch for:

The HEAT is holding teams to 104.6 points this season, the fifth-lowest in the NBA, and is 21-1 when holding teams under 100.

Miami’s bench has currently scored at least 48 points in six-straight games, the longest such streak in team history.

Tyler Herro has currently scored at least 20 points in six-straight games, all off the bench, the longest 20-point streak by a reserve in team history, surpassing the previous record of four consecutive by Chris Gatling from 3/16/96 – 3/24/96. It’s the longest 20-point game streak by a reserve since Derrick Rose had a six-game streak from 1/4/20 – 1/13/20. The last player to do so in at least seven games off the bench was Lou Williams in eight games from 12/22/17 – 1/6/18.

Tyler Herro connected on a perfect 10-of-10 from the foul line on 3/3 at BKN, the most makes without a miss in his career, surpassing his previous high of nine set on 8/12/20. Additionally, he has now made 19 consecutive from the stripe, the fourth-longest streak of his career.