Gameday Rundown: HEAT Take On Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami HEAT

Friday, May 7th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Timberwolves meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.

- Earlier this season, the T-Wolves recorded a, 119-111, home win on 4/16 as Minnesota has now won five-straight against Miami.

- The HEAT are 33-28 all-time versus the Timberwolves during the regular season, including 17-12 in home games and 16-16 in road games.

What to watch for:

- The HEAT has now clinched a Top 10 seed and at least a spot in the play-in tournament.

- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 21 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 44 occasions.

- Bam Adebayo has limited guards to just 38.8 percent shooting on the season, including only 31.5 percent from threepoint range. Additionally, regardless of position, he has held some of the league’s top offensive players well below their averages this season.

- Max Strus is shooting 91.2 percent (31-of-34) on two-point field goals this season.