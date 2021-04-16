Gameday Rundown: HEAT Close Road Trip In Minnesota

Miami HEAT at Minnesota Timberwolves

Friday, April 16th @ 8:00PM

Location: Target Center - Minneapolis, MN

TV: Bally Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Check league standings: view here

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Timberwolves meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

- Last season, Minnesota swept the series and has currently won four-straight overall.

- The HEAT are 33-27 all-time versus the T-Wolves during the regular season, including 17-12 in home games and 16-15 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Jimmy Butler is averaging a league-best 2.08 steals this season. He has currently recorded eight-straight multi-steal games, tying both the longest streak in team history and the longest in his career.

- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 19 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 39 occasions.

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 19-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.

- The HEAT is currently holding opponents to just 40.3 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA. Miami is also ranked second opponent field goals made per game (38.7), third in points allowed (107.5), third in opponent field goal percentage (.449), third in opponent fast break points (10.6), third in charges drawn (51), seventh in defensive rating (109.7) and seventh in deflections (869).