Gameday Rundown: HEAT Welcome Kings

Sacramento Kings vs. Miami HEAT

Monday, March 28 @ 7:30 PM

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: P.J. Tucker, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Irritation) - Gabe Vincent, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Big Toe; Contusion) - Tyler Herro, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Hyperextended) - Javonte Smart, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Mychal Mulder, Out, G League (Two-Way); Sacramento: De'Aaron Fox, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Hand; Soreness) - Domantas Sabonis, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Contusion) - Richaun Holmes, Out, Personal Reasons - Terence Davis, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; ECU Tendon Recovery)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Kings meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.

Earlier this season, the Kings recorded a two-point, 115-113, win in Sacramento. Last season, the HEAT swept the series and has currently won 17 of the last 19 against the Kings in Miami.

The HEAT are 43-23 all-time versus Sacramento during the regular season, including 28-5 in home games and 15-18 in road games.

What to watch for:

Tyler Herro has scored 1,043 points off the bench this season, the most for a single-season in HEAT history, surpassing Dwyane Wade for the all-time record. Additionally, Miami’s reserves have totaled 3,006 points, the sixth-most for a season in team history.

The HEAT has now taken 105 charges this season, the most by far in the NBA with Houston second on the list with 59. The 105 charges are the second-most during a single-season over the last 10 years (since the stat was kept by PBPStats.com in 2010-11). Additionally, Kyle Lowry has taken a team-leading 25 this season, the second-most by any player in the league.

Miami is 24-2 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and 17-1 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.

Bam Adebayo, who leads all centers in steals per game at 1.46, helps anchor the HEAT’s defense that is giving up just 105.2 points per game, the fifth-lowest in the NBA. Miami’s defense holds teams to 108.1 points per 100 possessions, and with Adebayo on the court, that number drops to 104.6 points, which would be the top defense in the league. Adebayo has helped the HEAT’s defense hold teams to under 100 points 23 times this season, posting a 22-1 record over that span. Additionally, the multi-dimensional defender is holding guards to just 38.3 percent from the field, including 34.6 percent from the three-point line, as well as forwards to 26.7 percent and centers to 16.7 percent from downtown. For additional information, including breakdowns and video, please visit: https://www.nba.com/heat/everything-everywhere-bam-adebayo-defensive-player-year