Gameday Rundown: HEAT Return Home To Face Warriors
Game starts at 8PM on Bally Sports Sun
Golden State Warriors vs Miami HEAT
Thursday, April 1st @ 8:00PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
Attend the game: Buy tickets here
TV: Bally Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM
Tipoff: 8:10PM
Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)
Uniform: ViceVersa
Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Warriors meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.
- Earlier this season, Golden State recorded a, 120-112, overtime win on 2/17.
- Last season, Miami swept the season series, 2-0, and have currently won three of the last four overall.
- The HEAT are 31- 33 all-time versus the Warriors during the regular season, including 18-13 in home games and 13-20 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Victor Oladipo will be available to play.
- Goran Dragic (back) and KZ Okpala (health and safety protocols) have both been ruled out of tonight’s game. Kendrick Nunn (ankle) will be available.
- Tonight marks as the fifth time Miami will play a home game on April Fools’ Day, recording a 3-1 (.750) record in their previous four matchups.
- The HEAT improved to 24-24 (.500) with their win last night at IND. Miami is now 12-12 (.500) in home games and 12-12 (.500) in road games this season. They are also 15-15 (.500) against the Eastern Conference and 9-9 (.500) against the Western Conference.
- The HEAT is currently holding opponents to just 40.1 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA.
- Bam Adebayo has dished out 224 assists and blocked 50 shots this season, currently only one of two players in the NBA with at least 200 assists and 50 blocks, joining only Giannis Antetokounmpo.
- The HEAT have used 21 different starting line-ups this season.
|HEAT
|Category
|Warriors
|106.0
|POINTS PER GAME
|112.7
|107.2
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|113.6
|.457
|FG PCT.
|.463
|.445
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.453
|.344
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.370
|.790
|FT PCT.
|.775
|42.9
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|42.6
|44.2
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|48.3
|25.7
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|27.6
|7.25
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.00
|14.8
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.7
|15.0
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.4
|4.08
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.89
NEXT UP: