Gameday Rundown: HEAT vs. Hawks Game 2
Tune in at 7:30 PM on Bally Sports Sun and TNT
Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami HEAT
Tuesday, April 19 @ 7:30 PM
Series Record: 1-0 Miami
Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL
Tipoff: 7:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun, TNT
Radio:WAXY 790 AM/WRTO 98.3 FM
Uniform: Association - White
Injury Updates: Bam Adebayo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Quadriceps; Contusion) - Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - P.J. Tucker, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Calf; Strain) - Gabe Vincent, Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Big Toe; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) - Haywood Highsmith, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Hip Flexor; Strain); Atlanta: Not Yet Submitted
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Hawks met four times this regular season with Miami winning the series, 3-1.
- The HEAT has currently won seven of their last eight overall matchups against the Hawks in Miami. The HEAT are 73-57 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 47-19 in home games and 26-38 in road games.
- Additionally, the teams enter this postseason having faced each other just two times during the playoffs with Atlanta winning both of those series coming down to the final game, first in the 1994 First Round (3-2) and in the 2009 First Round (4-3).
The Series So Far:
Game 1: A dominant 115-91 performance. If you think back to last September, once the HEAT’s roster was put together, and remember what you thought this team – full of experienced veterans and defensive talent – would look like once they hit the postseason, this is probably exactly what you thought it would look like. Stifling, suffocated defense – Atlanta’s half-court offense was 84.9 points-per-play – leading a balanced, team-oriented offensive approach (only Jimmy Butler took more than 11 shots) that could hit the highs of efficiency behind a stable of mobile volume shooters. In other words, the HEAT were exactly who we thought they were. The cliff notes are that a gifted Atlanta attack had few answers with the ball and no answers when Miami was in possession. As good a start to a series as you could possibly have, with Duncan Robinson setting the postseason HEAT record with eight threes (on nine attempts). Full Recap
NEXT UP: