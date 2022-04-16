Gameday Rundown: HEAT vs. Hawks Game 1

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami HEAT

Sunday, April 17 @ 1:00 PM

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 1:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, TNT

Radio:WAXY 790 AM/WRTO 98.3 FM

Item of the Game: White Hot Collection

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - P.J. Tucker, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Calf; Strain) - Gabe Vincent, Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Big Toe; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) - Haywood Highsmith, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Hip Flexor; Strain); Atlanta: John Collins, Questionable, Injury/Illness (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) - Clint Capela, Out, Injury/Illness (right knee hyperextension) - Lou Williams, Out, Injury Illness (low back discomfort)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Hawks met four times this regular season with Miami winning the series, 3-1.

The HEAT has currently won six of their last seven matchups against the Hawks in Miami. The HEAT are 73-57 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 47-19 in home games and 26-38 in road games.

Additionally, the teams enter this postseason having faced each other just two times during the playoffs with Atlanta winning both of those series coming down to the final game, first in the 1994 First Round (3-2) and in the 2009 First Round (4-3).

What to watch for:

Today marks as Miami’s 16th game on Easter Sunday, having gone 3-1 over their last four appearances since 2011-12.

The HEAT clinched their 23rd playoff berth in franchise history. It also marks their 11th in 14 seasons under Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, tying for the second-most in the NBA over that span (Boston-13, Portland-11 & San Antonio-11). Additionally, Miami has not missed the postseason in consecutive seasons under Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, the longest such active streak in the NBA, having last missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons back in 2001-02 & 2002-03.

The HEAT are the only team this season whose roster has at least one player representing each of the past three consecutive NBA championships. P.J. Tucker won the title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, Markieff Morris won the title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and Kyle Lowry won the title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

The HEAT has won 28 playoff series in postseason history, recording a .596 winning percentage (28-19), the third-highest winning percentage in NBA history.