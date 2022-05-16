Gameday Rundown: HEAT vs. Celtics Game 1

Boston Celtics vs. Miami HEAT

Tuesday, May 17 @ 8:30 PM

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 8:45 PM

TV:ESPN, Postgame Coverage on Bally Sports Sun

Radio:WAXY 790 AM/WRTO 98.3 FM

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Kyle Lowry, Out, Injury/Illness (Hamstring Strain) - P.J. Tucker, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Calf; Strain) - Max Strus, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Hamstring) - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) - Gabe Vincent, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Hamstring; Strain); Boston: Marcus Smart, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Mid-Foot; Sprain) - Sam Hauser, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Instability Episode)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning the series, 2-1.

The HEAT are 51-78 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-37 in home games and 22-41 in road games.

It marks the third time Miami will face Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals (2012, 2020, 2022), with the HEAT winning the previous two meetings. Additionally, it is the fourth time overall that the HEAT and Celtics will meet in the postseason after also facing each other in the 2010 First Round.

What to watch for:

Miami is making their ninth Eastern Conference Finals appearance, having done so in 1997, 2005, 2006, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2020 and now 2022. The nine appearances are the most in the Eastern Conference and tie for the second-most in the entire NBA since making their first in 1997. Additionally, the HEAT have won six-straight Conference Finals appearances, tying the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history.

Head Coach Erik Spoelstra is making his sixth Eastern Conference Finals appearance, tying for the most in the NBA since he became head coach. Spoelstra is a perfect 5-0 in the Conference Finals, tying the best winning percentage in Conference Finals history (minimum five series).

The HEAT have won 30 playoff series in postseason history, recording a .612 winning percentage (30-19), the third-highest winning percentage in NBA history.

Miami has recorded +135 points in their eight playoff victories, averaging a +16.9 scoring margin in their wins.