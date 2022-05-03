Gameday Rundown: HEAT vs. 76ers Game 2
Tune in at 7:30 PM on TNT
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami HEAT
Wednesday, May 4 @ 7:30 PM
Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL
Tipoff: 7:32 PM
TV:TNT, Postgame Coverage on Bally Sports Sun
Radio:WAXY 790 AM/WRTO 98.3 FM
Item of the Game: Free 'White Hot' Pin with Court Culture purchase of $30 or more
Uniform: Association - White
Injury Updates: Kyle Lowry, Out, Injury/Illness (Hamstring Strain) - P.J. Tucker, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Calf; Strain) - Tyler Herro, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Respiratory Illness) - Max Strus, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Hamstring) - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) - Gabe Vincent, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Knee); Philadelphia: Not Yet Submitted
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and 76ers met four times this regular season with the teams splitting the series, 2-2.
- The HEAT are 67-64 all-time versus Philadelphia during the regular season, including 43-23 in home games and 24-41 in road games.
- Additionally, the teams enter this postseason having faced each other just two times during the playoffs with Miami winning the 2011 First Round (4-1) and the Sixers winning the 2018 First Round (4-1).
The Series So Far:
Game 1: It wasn’t always pretty, at least not until a fourth-quarter run that just kept on rolling, but the HEAT took Game 1, 106-92, as they attacked a Philadelphia 76ers team missing Joel Embiid on the glass and in the pick-and-roll – Bam Adebayo’s 24 points on 10 shots were welcome, but of little surprise – while keeping the ball out of James Harden’s hands and the paint simultaneously much in the same way they did to the Atlanta Hawks. Tobias Harris (27 points) and Tyrese Maxey – beating Miami’s press in ways that haven’t happened very often this season – presented thorns in the proverbial side for a time, but by the fourth it didn’t matter with the Sixers shooting 6-of-34 from three. Tough to say how much of this one will carry over to the rest of the series if and when both teams get whole, but tonight it was the 76ers spending the evening looking for answers. One the HEAT got out of their own way after struggling offensively in the first half, the game was theirs as the team playing harder, more disciplined and completely within the identity they built up over a long regular season. Full Recap
NEXT UP: