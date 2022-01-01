Gameday Rundown: HEAT Visit Sacramento

Miami HEAT vs. Sacramento Kings

Sunday, January 2nd @ 6:00 PM

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Tipoff: 6:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - P.J. Tucker, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Lower Leg; Nerve Inflammation), Dewayne Dedmon, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Udonis Haslem, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Max Strus, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain) - Gabe Vincent, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Duncan Robinson, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Marcus Garrett, Out, Health and Safety Protocols; Sacramento: Richaun Holmes, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Terence Davis, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Soreness)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Kings meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0.

TThe HEAT are 43-22 all-time versus Sacramento during the regular season, including 28-5 in home games and 15-17 in road games.

What to watch for:

January is the month that Miami will play the most 2021 postseason teams with 11 of their 15 games against teams that were in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Additionally, six of the HEAT’s eight home games and five of their seven road games this month will all be against teams that made the playoffs last season.

: Kyle Guy, who appeared in his first game with Miami on 12/31 after signing a 10-day contract the day prior on 12/30, scored a career-tying 17 points in a, 120-110, win at HOU, all off the bench.

Ӧmer Yurtseven has currently grabbed double-figure rebounds in seven-straight games, the longest such streak by a HEAT rookie in franchise history, surpassing the previous record of three consecutive games by both Michael Beasley (4/10/09 – 4/14/09) and Rony Seikaly (4/6/89 – 4/10/89). Additionally, he has grabbed at least 12 rebounds in each of the seven games as the last two rookies to achieve that feat were Blake Griffin (8 games from 11/20/10 – 12/5/10 & 11 games from 12/22/10 – 1/17/11) and Shaquille O’Neal (7 games from 2/10/93 – 2/25/93 & 9 games from 11/6/92 – 11/25/92).

Tyler Herro has scored 448 points off the bench this season, the most by a HEAT reserve in 22 games in team history.