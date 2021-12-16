Gameday Rundown: HEAT Visit Magic

Tune in at 7:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
HEAT vs. Magic
Posted: Dec 16, 2021

Miami HEAT vs. Orlando Magic

Friday, December 17th @ 7:00 PM

Location: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Tipoff: 7:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: 30% off New Era Headwear – excludes Miami Mashup

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Tail Bone; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Caleb Martin, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Tyler Herro, Doubtful, Injury/Illness (Right Quadriceps; Contusion) - Omer Yurtseven, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Lower Back; Bruise); Orlando: Cole Anthony, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Mo Bamba, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Ignas Brazdeikis, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Michael Carter-Williams, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Injury recovery) - Markelle Fultz, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury recovery) - Gary Harris, Available, Injury/Illness (Left Hamstring; Tightness) - Jonathan Isaac, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury recovery) - E'Twaun Moore, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Jalen Suggs, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Fracture) - R.J. Hampton, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Terrence Ross, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Moritz Wagner, Out, Health and Safety Protocols

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Magic meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. 

-Earlier this season, the HEAT recorded a, 107-90, win in Miami on 10/25 and has now recorded three-straight victories against Orlando, including wins in six of the last seven overall. 

-The HEAT are 71-56 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 38-24 in home games and 33-32 in road games. 

What to watch for: 

-Miami enters their 18th road game of the season tonight, tied for the most road games in the NBA. 

-The HEAT lead the league in charges drawn this season at 50 with Kyle Lowry taking 16, the most in the NBA. 

-In his last three starts, Gabe Vincent averaging 14.7 points, 5.0 assists and 1.33 steals while shooting 50% from the field and 47.4% from downtown.

-P.J. Tucker is shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 45.6 percent from three-point range this season. 

HEAT Category Opponent
106.9 POINTS PER GAME 101.3
103.8 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 111.8
.461 FG PCT. .421
.439 OPPONENT FG PCT. .465
.362 3-PT FG PCT. .325
.798 FT PCT. .772
44.1 REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.6
41.4 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.9
25.2 ASSISTS PER GAME 21.9
7.31 STEALS PER GAME 6.45
15.0 TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.4
15.7 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 12.8
3.07 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.69
