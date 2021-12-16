Gameday Rundown: HEAT Visit Magic

Miami HEAT vs. Orlando Magic

Friday, December 17th @ 7:00 PM

Location: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Tipoff: 7:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: 30% off New Era Headwear – excludes Miami Mashup



Uniform: Association - White



Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Tail Bone; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Caleb Martin, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Tyler Herro, Doubtful, Injury/Illness (Right Quadriceps; Contusion) - Omer Yurtseven, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Lower Back; Bruise); Orlando: Cole Anthony, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Mo Bamba, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Ignas Brazdeikis, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Michael Carter-Williams, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Injury recovery) - Markelle Fultz, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury recovery) - Gary Harris, Available, Injury/Illness (Left Hamstring; Tightness) - Jonathan Isaac, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury recovery) - E'Twaun Moore, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Jalen Suggs, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Fracture) - R.J. Hampton, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Terrence Ross, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Moritz Wagner, Out, Health and Safety Protocols

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Magic meet for the second of four matchups this regular season.

-Earlier this season, the HEAT recorded a, 107-90, win in Miami on 10/25 and has now recorded three-straight victories against Orlando, including wins in six of the last seven overall.

-The HEAT are 71-56 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 38-24 in home games and 33-32 in road games.

What to watch for:

-Miami enters their 18th road game of the season tonight, tied for the most road games in the NBA.

-The HEAT lead the league in charges drawn this season at 50 with Kyle Lowry taking 16, the most in the NBA.

-In his last three starts, Gabe Vincent averaging 14.7 points, 5.0 assists and 1.33 steals while shooting 50% from the field and 47.4% from downtown.

-P.J. Tucker is shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 45.6 percent from three-point range this season.