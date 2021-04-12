Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Stay Hot Against Suns

Miami HEAT at Phoenix Suns

Tuesday, April 13th @ 10:00PM

Location: Phoenix Suns Arena - Phoenix, AZ

TV: Bally Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 9:30PM

Tipoff: 10:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Suns meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.

- Earlier this season, Phoenix recorded a, 110-100, win on 3/23 in Miami. With a win, the HEAT will split the season series for the third consecutive year after sweeping the series in 2017-18.

- The HEAT are 29-35 all-time versus the Suns during the regular season, including 15-18 in home games and 14-17 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 17-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.

- The HEAT is currently holding opponents to just 40.2 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA. Miami is also ranked second in opponent field goals made per game (38.6), third in points allowed (107.2), third in opponent field goal percentage (.447), third in opponent fast break points (10.6), third in charges drawn (49), sixth in defensive rating (109.3) and seventh in deflections (837).

- The HEAT have used 22 different starting line-ups this season.

- Jimmy Butler has recorded 10 double-figure rebound games this season, already the most for a single season in his career, surpassing his previous high of nine he set twice, first in 2016-17 and again last season.