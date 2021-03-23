Gameday Rundown: HEAT Battle Suns At Home

Phoenix Suns vs Miami HEAT

Tuesday, March 23rd @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Suns meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

- Last season, the teams split the season series with Miami winning in Phoenix, but losing in the bubble.

- The HEAT are 29-34 all-time versus the Suns during the regular season, including 15-17 in home games and 14-17 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Udonis Haslem (Health and Safety Protocols) is out. Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) and Goran Dragic (Lower Back; Spasms) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- The HEAT is currently holding opponents to just 40.3 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA.

- Jimmy Butler has recorded nine double-figure rebound games this season, tying his single season career high which he set twice, first in 2016-17 and again last season.

- The HEAT have used 18 different starting line-ups this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.