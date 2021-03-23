Gameday Rundown: HEAT Battle Suns At Home

Game starts at 8PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Mar 22, 2021

Phoenix Suns vs Miami HEAT

Tuesday, March 23rd @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Suns meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

- Last season, the teams split the season series with Miami winning in Phoenix, but losing in the bubble.

- The HEAT are 29-34 all-time versus the Suns during the regular season, including 15-17 in home games and 14-17 in road games.

What to watch for:

-  Udonis Haslem (Health and Safety Protocols) is out. Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) and Goran Dragic (Lower Back; Spasms) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- The HEAT is currently holding opponents to just 40.3 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA.

- Jimmy Butler has recorded nine double-figure rebound games this season, tying his single season career high which he set twice, first in 2016-17 and again last season.

- The HEAT have used 18 different starting line-ups this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

HEAT Category Suns
106.3 POINTS PER GAME 114.1
107.6 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 107.5
.457 FG PCT. .490
.443 OPPONENT FG PCT. .458
.343 3-PT FG PCT. .384
.796 FT PCT. .828
42.8 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 43.4
44.4 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 42.9
25.7 ASSISTS PER GAME 27.3
7.47 STEALS PER GAME 6.61
15.1 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.4
15.3 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.2
4.02 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.27
