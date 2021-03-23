Gameday Rundown: HEAT Battle Suns At Home
Game starts at 8PM on FOX Sports Sun
Phoenix Suns vs Miami HEAT
Tuesday, March 23rd @ 8:00PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
Attend the game: Buy tickets here
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM
Tipoff: 8:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Statement - Red
Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Suns meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.
- Last season, the teams split the season series with Miami winning in Phoenix, but losing in the bubble.
- The HEAT are 29-34 all-time versus the Suns during the regular season, including 15-17 in home games and 14-17 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Udonis Haslem (Health and Safety Protocols) is out. Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) and Goran Dragic (Lower Back; Spasms) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.
- The HEAT is currently holding opponents to just 40.3 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA.
- Jimmy Butler has recorded nine double-figure rebound games this season, tying his single season career high which he set twice, first in 2016-17 and again last season.
- The HEAT have used 18 different starting line-ups this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.
|HEAT
|Category
|Suns
|106.3
|POINTS PER GAME
|114.1
|107.6
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|107.5
|.457
|FG PCT.
|.490
|.443
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.458
|.343
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.384
|.796
|FT PCT.
|.828
|42.8
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|43.4
|44.4
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.9
|25.7
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|27.3
|7.47
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.61
|15.1
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.4
|15.3
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.2
|4.02
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.27
NEXT UP: