Gameday Rundown: HEAT Close Homestand Against Spurs

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami HEAT

Wednesday, April 28th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Spurs meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 107-87, win at San Antonio on 4/21.

- Miami enters the contest winners of four of the last five overall against the Spurs and with a win, will sweep the season series for the fifth time in franchise history.

- The HEAT are 22-44 all-time versus San Antonio during the regular season, including 17-16 in home games and 5-28 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Tyler Herro (Right Foot; Soreness) and Kendrick Nunn (Neck; Spasm) are questionable. Victor Oladipo (Right Knee; Soreness) is out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Head Coach Erik Spoelstra’s next win will be the 600th regular season victory of his career.

- Jimmy Butler has currently recorded 96 steals this season, just four short from his eighth-straight 100-steal season, which would tie for the longest active streak in the NBA (James Harden).

- Goran Dragić is only three assists short from his 2,000th assist as a member of the HEAT, he would become just the fourth player in team history to accomplish the feat, joining Dwyane Wade, Tim Hardaway and Mario Chalmers.

- Bam Adebayo has limited guards to just 37.7 percent shooting on the season, including only 31.2 percent from threepoint range. Additionally, regardless of position, he has held some of the league’s top offensive players well below their averages this season.