Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Spurs In San Antonio

Miami HEAT at San Antonio Spurs

Wednesday, April 21st @ 8:30PM

Location: AT&T Center - San Antonio, TX

TV: Bally Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 8:00PM

Tipoff: 8:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Check league standings: view here

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Spurs meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

- Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, as Miami has won three of the last four overall.

- The HEAT are 21-44 all-time versus San Antonio during the regular season, including 17-16 in home games and 4-28 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Bam Adebayo (Right Knee; Soreness), Jimmy Butler (Right Ankle; Sprain), Tyler Herro (Right Foot; Soreness) and Dewayne Dedmon (Health and Safety Protocols) are questionable. Victor Oladipo (Right Knee; Soreness) is out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- The HEAT have used 24 different starting line-ups this season.

- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 20 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 41 occasions.

- Duncan Robinson connected on his 200th three-point field goal of the season on 4/19 vs. HOU, becoming the first player in team history to make at least 200 treys in multiple seasons after hitting a franchise-record 270 last year.

- Jimmy Butler is averaging a league-best 2.10 steals this season. He has currently recorded nine-straight multi-steal games, the longest streak in team history and the longest in his career.

- The HEAT dished out 31 assists vs. HOU on Monday, marking their 12th 30-assist game of the season, posting an 9-3 (.750) record over that span. The 12 games are the second-most during a single season in franchise history.