Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Spurs In San Antonio

Posted: Apr 20, 2021

Miami HEAT at San Antonio Spurs

Wednesday, April 21st @ 8:30PM

Location: AT&T Center - San Antonio, TX

TV: Bally Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 8:00PM

Tipoff: 8:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Check league standings: view here

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Spurs meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

- Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, as Miami has won three of the last four overall.

- The HEAT are 21-44 all-time versus San Antonio during the regular season, including 17-16 in home games and 4-28 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Bam Adebayo (Right Knee; Soreness), Jimmy Butler (Right Ankle; Sprain), Tyler Herro (Right Foot; Soreness) and Dewayne Dedmon (Health and Safety Protocols) are questionable. Victor Oladipo (Right Knee; Soreness) is out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable. 

- The HEAT have used 24 different starting line-ups this season.

- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 20 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 41 occasions.

- Duncan Robinson connected on his 200th three-point field goal of the season on 4/19 vs. HOU, becoming the first player in team history to make at least 200 treys in multiple seasons after hitting a franchise-record 270 last year.

- Jimmy Butler is averaging a league-best 2.10 steals this season. He has currently recorded nine-straight multi-steal games, the longest streak in team history and the longest in his career.

- The HEAT dished out 31 assists vs. HOU on Monday, marking their 12th 30-assist game of the season, posting an 9-3 (.750) record over that span. The 12 games are the second-most during a single season in franchise history.

HEAT Category Spurs
106.5 POINTS PER GAME 110.6
107.4 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 111.1
.461 FG PCT. .461
.450 OPPONENT FG PCT. .465
.349 3-PT FG PCT. .357
.784 FT PCT. .784
42.0 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 44.2
43.8 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 47.5
26.2 ASSISTS PER GAME 24.6
7.66 STEALS PER GAME 7.11
14.6 TURNOVERS PER GAME 11.5
15.3 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.4
4.17 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.23
