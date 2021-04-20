Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Spurs In San Antonio
Game starts at 8:30PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT at San Antonio Spurs
Wednesday, April 21st @ 8:30PM
Location: AT&T Center - San Antonio, TX
TV: Bally Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 8:00PM
Tipoff: 8:40PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Association - White
Check league standings: view here
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Spurs meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.
- Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, as Miami has won three of the last four overall.
- The HEAT are 21-44 all-time versus San Antonio during the regular season, including 17-16 in home games and 4-28 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Bam Adebayo (Right Knee; Soreness), Jimmy Butler (Right Ankle; Sprain), Tyler Herro (Right Foot; Soreness) and Dewayne Dedmon (Health and Safety Protocols) are questionable. Victor Oladipo (Right Knee; Soreness) is out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.
- The HEAT have used 24 different starting line-ups this season.
- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 20 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 41 occasions.
- Duncan Robinson connected on his 200th three-point field goal of the season on 4/19 vs. HOU, becoming the first player in team history to make at least 200 treys in multiple seasons after hitting a franchise-record 270 last year.
- Jimmy Butler is averaging a league-best 2.10 steals this season. He has currently recorded nine-straight multi-steal games, the longest streak in team history and the longest in his career.
- The HEAT dished out 31 assists vs. HOU on Monday, marking their 12th 30-assist game of the season, posting an 9-3 (.750) record over that span. The 12 games are the second-most during a single season in franchise history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Spurs
|106.5
|POINTS PER GAME
|110.6
|107.4
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|111.1
|.461
|FG PCT.
|.461
|.450
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.465
|.349
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.357
|.784
|FT PCT.
|.784
|42.0
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|44.2
|43.8
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|47.5
|26.2
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|24.6
|7.66
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.11
|14.6
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|11.5
|15.3
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.4
|4.17
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.23
NEXT UP: