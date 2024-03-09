featured-image

Gameday Rundown: HEAT Return Home For Noche Latina

Presented By Goya

March 9, 20244:12 PM EST
Washington Wizards vs. Miami HEAT

Kaseya Center - Miami FL
Sunday, March 10 @ 6:00 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Radio: WQAM 560 | WAQI 710
Stream On: NBA LEAGUE PASS

merchandise-IOTG: Noche Latina Collection

IOTG: Noche Latina Collection

Buy Now

merchandise-Uniform: Statement

Uniform: Statement

Buy Now

Series Notes:

  • The HEAT and Wizards meet for the third of four matchups this regular season.
  • So far this season, Miami has won both previous matchups (11/3 & 2/2) and has now won six-straight at home against Washington, including 14 of the last 19 overall.
  • The HEAT are 96-46 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 54-17 in home games and 42-29 in road games.

What to watch for:

  • Patty Mills made his HEAT debut on 3/8 at OKC, scoring 13 points, all off the bench, marking as the third-most points in a HEAT debut after the All-Star break by a reserve. Only Derek Anderson (14 points) on 3/4/06 and Jamal Mashburn (14 points) on 2/15/97 have more. Additionally, Mills has now made 1,233 career three-point field goals off the bench, the fourth-most off the bench by any player in NBA history.
  • Miami started their 31st different line-up this season on 2/27 at POR, tying the most during a single-season in team history. Additionally, 17 different players have started at least one game this season, tying the third-most during a single-season in franchise history, only Patty Mills and two-way players Cole Swider & Alondes Williams have yet to start a game this season.
  • Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 25 points, all off the bench, on 3/8 at OKC, his fourth 20-point game as a reserve (now eight total with four as a starter). His four 20-point games off the bench are the fifth-most by a HEAT rookie in franchise history. Additionally, he scored in double-figures in 13-straight games from 11/20 – 12/16. The last HEAT rookie to score in double-figures in at least 13 consecutive games is Dwyane Wade at 15 from 11/28/03 – 12/29/03.

Injuries:

  • Miami: Caleb Martin, Available, Injury/Illness (Left Thumb; Sprain) - Tyler Herro, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Foot; Medial Tendinitis) - Kevin Love, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Heel; Bruise) - Josh Richardson, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Surgery) - Jamal Cain, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Alondes Williams, Out, G League (Two-Way)
  • Washington:
Miami HEATCATEGORYOPPONENT
110.5Points Per Game114.5
109.9OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME124.2
.466FG PCT..471
.470OPPONENT FG PCT..500
.3763-PT FG PCT..349
.816FT PCT..768
42.0REBOUNDS PER GAME41.0
42.9OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME49.3
26.0ASSISTS PER GAME28.1
7.38STEALS PER GAME7.67
12.9TURNOVERS PER GAME13.8
13.7OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME14.2
3.40BLOCKS PER GAME5.25

Tags

Gameday Rundown