Gameday Rundown: HEAT Return Home For Noche Latina

Washington Wizards vs. Miami HEAT
Kaseya Center - Miami FL
Sunday, March 10 @ 6:00 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Radio: WQAM 560 | WAQI 710
Stream On: NBA LEAGUE PASS
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Wizards meet for the third of four matchups this regular season.
- So far this season, Miami has won both previous matchups (11/3 & 2/2) and has now won six-straight at home against Washington, including 14 of the last 19 overall.
- The HEAT are 96-46 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 54-17 in home games and 42-29 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Patty Mills made his HEAT debut on 3/8 at OKC, scoring 13 points, all off the bench, marking as the third-most points in a HEAT debut after the All-Star break by a reserve. Only Derek Anderson (14 points) on 3/4/06 and Jamal Mashburn (14 points) on 2/15/97 have more. Additionally, Mills has now made 1,233 career three-point field goals off the bench, the fourth-most off the bench by any player in NBA history.
- Miami started their 31st different line-up this season on 2/27 at POR, tying the most during a single-season in team history. Additionally, 17 different players have started at least one game this season, tying the third-most during a single-season in franchise history, only Patty Mills and two-way players Cole Swider & Alondes Williams have yet to start a game this season.
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 25 points, all off the bench, on 3/8 at OKC, his fourth 20-point game as a reserve (now eight total with four as a starter). His four 20-point games off the bench are the fifth-most by a HEAT rookie in franchise history. Additionally, he scored in double-figures in 13-straight games from 11/20 – 12/16. The last HEAT rookie to score in double-figures in at least 13 consecutive games is Dwyane Wade at 15 from 11/28/03 – 12/29/03.
Injuries:
- Miami: Caleb Martin, Available, Injury/Illness (Left Thumb; Sprain) - Tyler Herro, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Foot; Medial Tendinitis) - Kevin Love, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Heel; Bruise) - Josh Richardson, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Surgery) - Jamal Cain, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Alondes Williams, Out, G League (Two-Way)
- Washington:
|Miami HEAT
|CATEGORY
|OPPONENT
|110.5
|Points Per Game
|114.5
|109.9
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|124.2
|.466
|FG PCT.
|.471
|.470
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.500
|.376
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.349
|.816
|FT PCT.
|.768
|42.0
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|41.0
|42.9
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|49.3
|26.0
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|28.1
|7.38
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.67
|12.9
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.8
|13.7
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.2
|3.40
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.25