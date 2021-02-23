Gameday Rundown: HEAT Return Home To Face Raptors

Toronto Raptors vs Miami HEAT

Wednesday, February 23rd @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Raptors meet for their third matchup in the first half of the season.

- So far this season, the teams have split their two previous matchups.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 2-1.

- The HEAT are 55-36 all-time versus Toronto during the regular season, including 32-15 in home games and 23-21 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) and Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) are out. Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Tyler Herro (Right Hip; Contusion) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Miami has out-rebounded their last four opponents and has recorded a 10-4 record when outrebounding opponents this season.

- Head Coach Erik Spoelstra has recorded 666 career wins (581 regular season & 85 postseason) with the HEAT, and according to the Associated Press, the 666 total wins are the sixth-most by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history. With his next victory, Spoelstra will tie Red Holzman (Knicks) for fifth-place with 667 victories.

- Miami is a perfect 7-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.